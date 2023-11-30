Home » Investing Articles » £5k of savings? I’d target income of £7,544 a year by investing in just 3 dividend shares

£5k of savings? I’d target income of £7,544 a year by investing in just 3 dividend shares

I’m building a portfolio of dividend shares to give me a passive income in retirement. It’s astonishing how the rewards roll up over time.

Harvey Jones
Published
Dividend shares are the unsung heroes of investing. News reports follow the daily ups and downs of indexes like the FTSE 100, giving the false impression that investors only make money when stocks rise.

Yet stocks listed on the FTSE 100 pay some of the most generous dividends in the world. The average yield is 3.91% but it’s easy to find companies yielding 7%, 8% or even 9% a year. That’s a terrific rate of income, especially as savings rates peak and fall.

Currently, I reinvest all the shareholder payouts I receive straight back into my portfolio. That way they buy more shares, which pay more dividends, which buy more shares, in a constant virtuous circle.

High and rising income

Even a relatively small sum such as £5,000 can build up into something quite impressive. It won’t happen overnight, though. Generating income of £5k from a £5k lump sum is the work of decades. But that’s what investing is all about. It’s a get-rich-slow strategy, not a get-rich-quick one. So it pays to start early.

I’d start by setting up a Stocks and Shares ISA, which would allow me to take all my capital gains and dividend income free of tax. Once that’s done, buying shares is easy and cheap, with trading costs of as little as £5 a pop, depending on the account, plus 0.5% stamp duty.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Then I’d start researching shares that I believe would pay me a sustainable, rising income over time. Here’s a couple of examples from my own portfolio. Lloyds Banking Group is forecast to deliver income of 6.4% in 2023, handsomely covered 2.8 times by earnings, while insurer Legal & General Group yields 8.48%.

There are loads more great income stocks out there. For those happy to invest in cigarette stocks, British American Tobacco yields a thumping 8.66%. I wouldn’t expect much share price growth, though, as smoking declines over time.

Patience is a virtue

These three stocks would give me an average yield of 7.85%. Which isn’t half bad. If I reinvested every penny, my initial £5k would have more than doubled to £10,646 after 10 years. That’s in the unlikely circumstance that their share prices didn’t rise at all.

After 20 years, I’d have £22,666 and £48,259 after 30 years. That would give me a passive dividend income of £3,788 a year.

Now, let’s assume these stocks did grow, at a modest average rate of 2.5% a year. That would lift my total average return to 10.35% a year. After 30 years that would turn my £5k into £95,971. If my shares were still yielding 7.85% a year that would give me income of £7,544.

Obviously, these figures are simplistic. Yields aren’t guaranteed, and can be cut if profits or cash flows decline. Share prices can fall as well as rise, shrinking my capital. Companies can go out of business.

Buying individual stocks will always be risky. People do it because the potential rewards are higher, too. Turning a £5k a lump sum into income of £7.5k a year sounds like magic but can be done. It takes time, though.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

