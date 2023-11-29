Home » Investing Articles » Up 275% in a year! Meta stock is back on top

Up 275% in a year! Meta stock is back on top

Meta stock took a huge 75% drop starting in 2021. Our writer reveals why he thinks the stock is now up 275% since a year ago, and could rise further…

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think the best time to buy shares is when they’re cheap. That was the case for Meta stock (NASDAQ:META) a year ago. Now it’s up 275%.

However, great companies often keep on rising. That’s if they continue to execute effective operations that bring in increasing revenue.

Why the fall?

I think Meta’s share price decline starting in 2021 was way overexaggerated for the operational and financial concerns the company was facing.

I’ve broken down what happened to the company that contributed to this decline into three core causes.

One: Apple’s iOS privacy changes facilitated an opt-out of tracking, significantly affecting Meta’s core revenue stream of targeted ads.

Two: regulatory and antitrust challenges created concern over looming restrictions and fines.

Three: whistleblower Frances Haugen released internal documents that brought the company’s ethics into question.

These concerns were largely irrational in my opinion for a few reasons.

Meta’s revenue saw a 37% increase in 2021 — ad prices increased by 24% and ad impressions rose by 10%.

In 2022, its revenue decreased by only 1%. And while ad prices decreased by 16%, ad impressions increased by 18%.

In 2021 Meta’s total monthly active users hit 2.9 billion, and in 2022 hit 3.7 billion, which were both 4% year-over-year growths.

These results evidenced Meta’s adaptability in the face of significant challenges.

The mighty rise

The 275% meteoric rise experienced in Meta’s share price that began in November 2022 makes it fairly valued now, in my opinion.

I’ve also broken down what caused the stock’s comeback into three core causes.

One: Meta focused on efficiency, including a reduced workforce and team restructuring, producing results like $32bn in Q2 2023 sales.

Two: the company has continued to invest in augmented and virtual reality technologies along with artificial intelligence. I think this has provided a strong future business narrative.

Three: management repurchased $28bn of its shares in 2022, and has authorised an additional $40bn of share buybacks. Share buybacks can increase earnings per share and value by reducing outstanding shares.

I think 2023 has been a remarkable year for Meta. However, I don’t think the company is out of the woods yet.

Steady on…

Although the stock has done very well to return to its normal level, I can see significant risks in owning Meta shares right now.

For example, I view the company’s platforms as tremendously saturated. A slowdown in user growth could be a limiting factor for future revenue increases.

If projects like the Metaverse do not work out for the company, there is significant downside risk in the shares. The Metaverse is the company’s attempt at a life-like, interactive and digital world.

However, if the company continues to expand, focuses on efficiency, further diversifies its revenue streams and maintains its loyal user base, I think the investment could remain compelling. Even at the new ‘normal’ valuation, I think it could grow even further.

However, I won’t be buying the shares right now. I wish I had back in November 2022, but buying them now seems like I’ll just be getting average tech returns with all of the associated volatility.

I’ll be continuing to look for value opportunities in the tech space.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Oliver Rodzianko has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price bounce back in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

The Scottish Mortgage share price has more than halved over the past couple of years. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

I’ll drip-feed £300 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim to get rich if shares rally in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm plugging gaps in my portfolio by making regular monthly investments into a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are three…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up close to 300%! Will Nvidia stock keep on climbing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

After falling 60% through 2022, Nvidia stock made a 294% comeback since . Oliver Rodzianko analyses where the shares could…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Could the Imperial Brands dividend yield hit 10% in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

The Imperial Brands dividend received a boost this month. The shares already yield 8%. Could the yield hit double digits…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With the Vodafone share price in pennies, will it ever reach £1 again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Vodafone share price has lost almost three fifths of its value in five years. Our writer weighs both sides…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla stock now make me money in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has more than doubled so far this year. Looking ahead to next year, our writer considers whether he…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

A P/E of 133 and no dividend! Has Rolls-Royce share price mania gone too far?

| Harvey Jones

As the Rolls-Royce share price rockets it's important to take a close look at the company's fundamentals and resist the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this hidden passive income gem the best bargain in the FTSE now?

| Simon Watkins

This heavyweight FTSE 100 firm is undervalued compared to its peers on three key measures, is strong in the commodities…

Read more »