Home » Investing Articles » Are value stocks the best investment in 2023?

Are value stocks the best investment in 2023?

Investing in value stocks could be the smartest move right now, thanks to their long-term potential and discounted prices in a rising market.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the markets still reeling from the recent correction, value stocks are all around. And while there’s no way to predict when the long-awaited recovery will kick in, there are some early signs that it might have already started. After all, the FTSE 250 is up around 10% since the start of November, halfway to returning to a technical bull market. Meanwhile, CPI inflation has dropped sharply to 4.6%, drastically reducing the odds of a recession.

With the economic outlook improving, shares are slowly moving back in the right direction. And if it later turns out that this is indeed the start of a new bull market, snapping up high-quality businesses while they still trade at discounted prices could be one of the most lucrative investments right now.

Finding value opportunities

To capitalise on stock market bargains, investors have to first find them. And sadly, that’s easier said than done. After all, it can be difficult to be bullish on a stock that other investors are being pessimistic about, and dangerous to outright ignore the naysayers.

A lot of companies have been sold off lately as investors have been making panic-driven decisions to try and protect their wealth. But in some instances, a drastic sell-off may be justified. After all, we’re now in a drastically different economic environment than a few years ago.

The last 10 years of cheap debt courtesy of near 0% interest rates enabled plenty of businesses to flourish. But the gravy train has since hit the buffers. And firms that grew overly reliant on cheap debt to fund expansion now have highly leveraged balance sheets that are severely dragging down margins.

Even FTSE 100 companies have been caught off guard by the rapid rise in interest rates. And businesses like Vodafone are having to sell off entire divisions just to reduce their pile of loan obligations.

Unsustainable debt isn’t the only red flag to be on the lookout for. But when exploring beaten-down stocks for potential value opportunities, filtering out the overleveraged firms will help eliminate duds from consideration.

How to use the P/E correctly

One of the most popular metrics to gauge valuation is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It’s easy to understand why. The P/E ratio is incredibly simple to calculate, and a comparison against the industry average can quickly reveal whether a stock is trading at a discount to its peers. Needless to say, it’s an exponentially faster process than building complex discounted cash flow models.

However, a low P/E ratio isn’t always a bargain. In fact, in many cases, it can be an outright trap. That’s why when stumbling upon a low P/E ratio, investors need to spend time investigating why the stock is being priced so low.

It could be that the business has too much debt, as I just described. But the answer may not always be that obvious. Perhaps a competing firm has just released a new product that’s vastly superior, or could even make alternative solutions obsolete. Or maybe new regulation or changes in a country’s tax system is likely to hamper growth.

The point is that value investors need to know what and where the threats are. And they need to invest only when the potential reward outweighs the risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With the Vodafone share price in pennies, will it ever reach £1 again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Vodafone share price has lost almost three fifths of its value in five years. Our writer weighs both sides…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla stock now make me money in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has more than doubled so far this year. Looking ahead to next year, our writer considers whether he…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

A P/E of 133 and no dividend! Has Rolls-Royce share price mania gone too far?

| Harvey Jones

As the Rolls-Royce share price rockets it's important to take a close look at the company's fundamentals and resist the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this hidden passive income gem the best bargain in the FTSE now?

| Simon Watkins

This heavyweight FTSE 100 firm is undervalued compared to its peers on three key measures, is strong in the commodities…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Charlie Munger: how to invest like one of the very best

| Stephen Wright

As news of Charlie Munger’s passing breaks, Stephen Wright looks at some of the principles behind the success of one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Charlie Munger dies at 99

| Scott Phillips

The most iconic investment partnership in history has been broken.

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Aiming for market-beating returns? I’d invest in top-notch growth stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing stock market volatility is a great opportunity to load up on high-quality growth stocks to push a portfolio’s…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d invest £500 a month in dividend shares to aim for £30,000 a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing money in British dividend shares can lead to a surprisingly large source of retirement passive income. Here’s how.

Read more »