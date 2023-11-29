Home » Investing Articles » A P/E of 133 and no dividend! Has Rolls-Royce share price mania gone too far?

A P/E of 133 and no dividend! Has Rolls-Royce share price mania gone too far?

As the Rolls-Royce share price rockets it’s important to take a close look at the company’s fundamentals and resist the hype.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price has crushed every other stock on the FTSE 100 over the last year, rising 191.47%. Over the same period, the index as a whole has fallen 0.76%. 

Marks & Spencer Group is the second best performer, but it’s up ‘only’ 91.37%. Rolls-Royce is smashing it. That tempts and terrifies me in equal measure. I’m torn between fear of missing out (good old FOMO) and a dread of buying into the hype.

2023’s best stock

I haven’t totally missed out, having bought a small stake in Rolls in October 2022, just before its shares hit warp speed. I sold a month ago, as I needed some cash and was happy to bank my 179% profit. The stock is up another 28.89% since then. I miss it.

After completing the transfer of some legacy company pensions into a self-invested personal plan (SIPP), I now have some cash at my disposal and I’m tempted to use it to buy Rolls-Royce shares. Or should I accept my moment has passed?

One figure worries me. Rolls-Royce shares currently trade at a blockbuster 132.5 times earnings. That’s what happens when a stock goes on a tear. By comparison, the price/earnings ratio for the FTSE 100 as a whole is just 9.2 times.

Yet on closer inspection, that valuation isn’t too terrifying. Yesterday, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic announced plans to quadruple profits to £2.5bn by 2027. He’ll also be exiting less profitable areas and raising £1.5bn from disposals. It seems a long time since he was deriding Rolls-Royce as a “burning platform” and declaring that “every investment we make, we destroy value.” It was January this year.

This stock needs a long-term view

Markets love Erginbilgic but in a way he’s been lucky. He’s benefited from contracts set up under predecessor Warren East, as well as engineering issues at US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. The company’s net debt no longer spooks investors. It fell from £5.2bn in 2021 to £3.3bn in 2022, due to disposals and improved cash flow. That was on East’s watch.

Today, markets are really into Erginbilgic. This is reflected in the group’s forecast P/E of a more modest 35.2 times earnings for 2023 and 25.7 times for 2024. I can live with those numbers. Markets are also looking forward to dividend resumption, albeit at low levels. The forecast yield for 2023 is 0.01%, edging up to 0.58% by 2024.

The CEO has impressed by talking tough and aiming high. The risk is that he does not deliver, and profits do not quadruple. To answer my own question, yes, Rolls-Royce mania has gone too far, I think. It’s inevitable after its recent run. Today’s share price has been whipped up by lashings of speculative froth. The problem is, I was thinking the same thing a month ago.

I’m delighted to see a big FTSE 100 blue-chip generating genuine excitement. I’ll still buy it, but this time I’ll aim to hold for years and years rather than grab a quick profit and run. If the mania subsides and the stock falls, I’ll wait for the fundamentals to assert themselves.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With the Vodafone share price in pennies, will it ever reach £1 again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Vodafone share price has lost almost three fifths of its value in five years. Our writer weighs both sides…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla stock now make me money in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has more than doubled so far this year. Looking ahead to next year, our writer considers whether he…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this hidden passive income gem the best bargain in the FTSE now?

| Simon Watkins

This heavyweight FTSE 100 firm is undervalued compared to its peers on three key measures, is strong in the commodities…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Charlie Munger: how to invest like one of the very best

| Stephen Wright

As news of Charlie Munger’s passing breaks, Stephen Wright looks at some of the principles behind the success of one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Charlie Munger dies at 99

| Scott Phillips

The most iconic investment partnership in history has been broken.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Are value stocks the best investment in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in value stocks could be the smartest move right now, thanks to their long-term potential and discounted prices in…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Aiming for market-beating returns? I’d invest in top-notch growth stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing stock market volatility is a great opportunity to load up on high-quality growth stocks to push a portfolio’s…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d invest £500 a month in dividend shares to aim for £30,000 a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing money in British dividend shares can lead to a surprisingly large source of retirement passive income. Here’s how.

Read more »