Home » Investing Articles » I can’t believe how far these FTSE 100 shares have fallen!

I can’t believe how far these FTSE 100 shares have fallen!

While the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% over six months, these five Footsie flops have collapsed 26% to 40%. But maybe one or more will bounce back in 2024?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2023 has been a bumpy year for the FTSE 100. On 16 February, the blue-chip index hit an all-time high of 8,047.06 points. It has been nowhere near that peak since.

As I write (on Monday afternoon, 27 November), the index stands at 7,471.65 — down 7.2% from its top. This leaves the index flat over one year and up a mere 7% over five years. However, these returns exclude cash dividends, which are generous from many Footsie firms.

The FTSE 100’s latest flops and fallers

What’s more, the Footsie is down 0.7% over the past six months. This means UK stocks have basically gone nowhere since late May. But at times like these — when stock markets are sluggish and subdued — I enjoy hunting for unloved, unwanted, and undervalued shares.

Almost daily, I search for ‘FTSE 100 fallers’ — aiming to find fallen angels among London’s dead ducks. Earlier today, I tracked down the Footsie’s biggest flops over the past six months. Here they are, together with their share-price changes over three timescales:

NameSectorSix monthsOne yearFive years
Croda InternationalSpeciality chemicals-26.4-34.4-3.5
Rentokil InitialPest control and hygiene-27.7-16.7+42.9
Burberry GroupLuxury fashion-30.3-27.0-16.0
EntainSports betting and gambling-38.1-39.0+8.5
St James’s PlaceInvestment management40.1-43.8-33.9
*These returns exclude dividends

My table shows that the Footsie’s worst performers have seen their share prices slump by around 26% to 40% in the past half-year. That’s massively below the 0.7% gain the wider index made.

Interestingly, all five FTSE 100 flops come from very different market sectors. For example, chemicals company Croda International‘s sales boomed during the pandemic, but have suffered in 2022/23 due to inventory destocking by clients.

Likewise, shares in Rentokil Initial — known as the ‘ratcatcher’ in the City — have bombed due to lower demand in its US operations. That said, its share price has rebounded 15.7% above its 52-week low of 387.8p, hit on 27 October.

Burberry Group has also been hit after revealing slowing sales among its well-heeled global client base. This slowdown has also been commented on by other major European luxury brands.

Entain, which owns betting brands Coral and Ladbrokes, has seen its share price crash by over 62% since the highs of September 2021. Battered by legacy issues, it agreed last week to pay a £585m fine to settle bribery charges in Turkey. Yikes.

Lastly, St James’s Place is on the ropes following news the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into its fees and charges for financial products and advice. Personally, I’m delighted that I’ve always avoided this firm’s services, as well as its shares.

From trash to flash?

Without further in-depth research, I am unwilling to buy any of these sinking FTSE 100 shares yet. However, history — and my 37 years in the market — have taught me that today’s trash shares do sometimes turn into tomorrow’s flash stocks.

Indeed, one or more of these late-2023 dogs may well go on to be among 2024’s stars. That said, I must balk at predicting which will be future FTSE 100 winners (or losers)!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group and Croda International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a million by investing £45 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks putting £45 a day into blue-chip shares could help him aim for a million. Here are some…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares in December before the next stock market rally!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he would happily snap up cheap FTSE 100 shares between now and the end of the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

6% yield and 8% annual revenue growth! A passive income opportunity

| Oliver Rodzianko

Why not have the best of both worlds? Our writer explores a passive income opportunity with a 6% yield, bolstered…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on this FTSE 250 share in November!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's been adding even more shares in this well-known FTSE 250 name to his portfolio this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Down 30%, these cheap shares are on sale!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Cheap shares don’t mean anything to our analyst unless there’s real value in what he’s buying. Let’s see his Foolish…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Apple stock at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

It's been a strong year so far for the tech giants listed on the US exchanges, including Apple stock. But…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

4 ways Warren Buffett has made me a better investor

| Cliff D'Arcy

After 80 years of investing, 93-year-old legend Warren Buffett has a $121bn fortune. Here are four of his lessons that…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£12,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into £547 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more high-paying shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »