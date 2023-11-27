Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d put £5k into sold-off value stocks right now

Why I’d put £5k into sold-off value stocks right now

Conditions look great for finding sold-off value stocks with strong forward-looking potential. And I feel some of these will likely fly!

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

The market has handed investors a battering over recent years and there’s value in many UK stocks.

Investor sentiment has been on the floor. And in many cases, valuations have sunk to levels that haven’t been seen for a long time.

A double-engine driver for shares

However, some green shoots of recovery are evident. And as optimism gathers pace among investors, valuations will likely creep back up again in the coming years.

But sentiment isn’t the only potential driver. An improving economy can help businesses thrive. So we could see companies growing their earnings too.

Improving earnings and valuation expansion has been the classic double-engine that powered many big stock rises on the market.

As earnings increase a bit each year, stock prices tend to rise just to maintain an existing valuation. But as profits improve and a business thrives, investors often recognise the better quality of the enterprise and bid the valuation up.

That means an earnings multiple of perhaps 10 can rise to maybe 15 over time. And valuation re-ratings like that can act to boost stocks.

Meanwhile, studies have shown that many multi-bagging stocks started off with strong value credentials and fair prices. And it’s that double-engine I mentioned that powered them to multiply in value several times as the years past.

Good stock-picking conditions

Conditions look great right now for finding sold-off value stocks with strong forward-looking potential. Although all businesses can face challenges from time to time, even if they do have a low or fair valuation. There are no sure things on the stock market. And all shares carry risks as well as positive potential.

Some of the lowest valuations can be found among cyclical enterprises in sectors such as retail, housebuilding, airlines, travel, hospitality, and others. But traditional defensive stocks with less cyclicality in their operations have been marked down by the market too.

So my value-driven watchlist is packed with names from many different sectors. And my strategy is to pick off what look like the best ones now after careful research. My aim is to hold stocks for the long term, or until there’s a good reason to sell in the future.

However, not all my selections will go on to perform well. I’ve seen studies that show most investors are doing well if 50% of their stock picks go on to deliver outstanding returns in a portfolio. 

For that reason, some diversification is necessary for me between several stocks. And I’m also prepared to sell underperformers to help improve my overall portfolio returns.

This is an exciting time for stock-pickers. And I’m aiming to make the most of what looks like a purple patch in the markets by working hard on my watchlist right now. I’m also doubling down on learning and improving my investor skills.

There are no guarantees of success in the markets. But I’ve got to be in it to win it! So I’d have no hesitation in putting £5k into carefully selected sold-off value stocks now.

