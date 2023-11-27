Home » Investing Articles » Down 15%, the BP share price looks crazy to me!

Down 15%, the BP share price looks crazy to me!

The BP share price has crashed by 15% since hitting an eight-month high five weeks ago. What’s gone wrong for the UK’s second-biggest oil company?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since stock markets closed on Friday, 27 October, the US S&P 500 has soared. From then until 22 November, the main US market index has leapt by 10.7%. Meanwhile, the UK’s FTSE 100 has gained just 2.6%. One factor holding the Footsie back has been the battered BP (LSE: BP) share price.

Down goes the BP share price

While US stocks are set for their best month since July 2022, the FTSE 100 is up only 1.9% so far in November. The worst performer in the blue-chip index has been oil and gas supermajor BP. In fact, its plunging share price leaves it in 100th and last place in the FTSE over the last 30 days.

On 18 October, BP shares closed at 558p, hitting their highest level since mid-February. Since then, they have dived, closing at 473.5p on 23 November. This leaves the share price down 15.1% in just over five weeks.

I must declare an interest here. My wife and I bought BP stock for our family portfolio at a price of 484.1p a share in mid-August. At first, the stock shot up, but has since fallen back so fast that we now sit on a capital loss on paper of 2.2%.

What’s changed for BP?

As a major oil exploration and production company, BP’s fortunes are closely tied to the price of ‘black gold’. Thus, when the oil price lurches southwards, so too do the shares of the major players.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was riding high five weeks ago, hitting $92.38 on 19 October. As I write (late on 23 November), $81.34 now buys a barrel of Brent. Therefore, the price has dived by more than $11 — down 12% — in exactly seven weeks.

There you have it. Nothing sinister or untoward has happened to BP or its extensive global operations. However, if the oil price stays weak (or falls further) then the group’s revenues, earnings, and cash flow could take a hit.

BP seems a beautiful bargain

Over one year, the BP share price is down 2%, versus a rise of 0.2% for the FTSE 100. Meanwhile, over five years, the shares are down 9.1%, against a 7.2% rise for the Footsie.

That said, the above figures exclude cash dividends — and BP pays out billions of pounds a year to its shareholders (including me). Today, the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of 4% a year, but is beaten by BP’s dividend yield of 4.9% a year.

What’s more, BP shares are trading on a miserly multiple of 3.9 times earnings, delivering a bumper earnings yield of 25.9%. Hence, its dividend yield is covered a powerful 5.9 times by trailing earnings. And with BP worth £80.5bn, this torrent of cash is backed by from the Footsie’s fifth-largest company.

Then again, as one of the world’s biggest polluters, BP and its shares are shunned by ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) investors. Also, its next set of quarterly results are guaranteed to be worse than the last, because of that falling oil price.

Summing up, if I had the spare cash to double my holding in this cheap mega-cap company, I wouldn’t hesitate to do so at the current BP share price!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in BP shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Leverage the correction and buy dirt-cheap shares to target a richer lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores his strategy for buying cheap shares in uncertain, volatile market conditions for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE stock before 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This once-thriving transportation business is driving over bumpy roads, but can its 10% dividend yield turn it into a solid…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is now a great time to invest in the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has been rising, but the modest valuation and a decent dividend yield suggest the possibility of a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 stocks in over a decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 has been far more volatile compared to the FTSE 100 this past year, but it may hold…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are the stars of the FTSE over 12 months

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.2% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, these five super-shares have soared by between…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’d put £5k into sold-off value stocks right now

| Kevin Godbold

Conditions look great for finding sold-off value stocks with strong forward-looking potential. And I feel some of these will likely…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price could double

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price is trading close to its 52-week low and appears phenomenally cheap. Dr James Fox explains why…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Could these undervalued stocks make me a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire?

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA allows UK residents to invest in the stock market without paying tax on their returns.…

Read more »