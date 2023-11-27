Home » Investing Articles » 10% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE stock before 2024?

10% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE stock before 2024?

This once-thriving transportation business is driving over bumpy roads, but can its 10% dividend yield turn it into a solid investment?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend yields across the FTSE 350 remain elevated as many constituents have yet to recover from the recent stock market correction. In some cases, the falling stock prices have pushed yields into double-digit territory. One such example is Mobico Group (LSE:MCG).

The coach operator, previously known as National Express, is now seemingly offering a yield of just over 10%. But is this too good to be true? Or are investors secretly looking at a terrific buying opportunity? Let’s take a closer look.

Rebound in the travel market

Following the evaporation of demand during the pandemic, coach operators saw their revenue streams dry up fairly quickly. Since then, the transport market has improved drastically. And companies like Mobico and FirstGroup have further benefited from the rail strikes which have driven up demand for bus transportation.

According to the latest results, Mobico’s bus passenger volumes have reached 97% of pre-pandemic levels. And by raising ticket prices, revenue is now ahead of 2019 levels. Yet, looking at the stock chart, things have gone from bad to worse. For reference, shares are down 60% over the last 12 months and 85% since the start of 2020. Meanwhile, rival firm FirstGroup has seen its market cap climb over 80% in the past year. What’s going on?

A profitability problem

While sales may have bounced back from Covid disruptions, the same can’t be said about earnings. The bottom line is still firmly in the red. And it seems management’s expected recovery timeline for profit margins wasn’t as accurate as they had hoped.

Short-term challenges are bound to emerge for any business trying to turn itself around. But in the case of Mobico, the lack of profits is particularly bad news because of its large pile of debt. As of June this year, the company has £1.5bn of borrowings.

With the cost of debt on the rise, the group’s interest expenses have grown by 47% year on year. And with operating profits unable to cover this expense, Mobico’s balance sheet is looking over-leveraged. Consequently, management has just announced that it is suspending dividend payments, making the current 10% yield an income trap.

A secret buying opportunity?

Investors expecting a reliable, chunking payout from this business are likely going to be sorely disappointed. However, with the share price already in the gutter, this news appears to have already been baked into the valuation. So, the question now becomes, is this a long-term turnaround opportunity?

Maybe. Management is currently looking to sell off its American school bus business to raise capital and pay down its debts. While this doesn’t solve all of its problems, the reduction in interest expenses will provide some much-needed breathing room.

At the same time, the company continues to roll out its cost-saving initiative to try to cut down annual expenses by £30m. And in its most recent trading update, the company believes a further £20m in savings can be achieved, which would be sufficient to push the business back into profitability, even with headwinds from driver wage inflation.

Therefore, I believe there is a future where Mobico can get back on track. However, a lot of things have to go right, starting with the successful disposal of its American school bus segment. But whether management can find a buyer has yet to be seen. Therefore, I’m personally keeping this stock on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Leverage the correction and buy dirt-cheap shares to target a richer lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores his strategy for buying cheap shares in uncertain, volatile market conditions for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is now a great time to invest in the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has been rising, but the modest valuation and a decent dividend yield suggest the possibility of a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 stocks in over a decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 has been far more volatile compared to the FTSE 100 this past year, but it may hold…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are the stars of the FTSE over 12 months

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.2% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, these five super-shares have soared by between…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’d put £5k into sold-off value stocks right now

| Kevin Godbold

Conditions look great for finding sold-off value stocks with strong forward-looking potential. And I feel some of these will likely…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Down 15%, the BP share price looks crazy to me!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has crashed by 15% since hitting an eight-month high five weeks ago. What's gone wrong for…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price could double

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price is trading close to its 52-week low and appears phenomenally cheap. Dr James Fox explains why…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Could these undervalued stocks make me a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire?

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA allows UK residents to invest in the stock market without paying tax on their returns.…

Read more »