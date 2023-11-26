Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k in BP shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have today

If I’d put £10k in BP shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have today

The last five years haven’t treated BP shares too badly. But here’s why I think shareholders could be in for an even better five years now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buy BP (LSE: BP.) shares when hydrocarbon fuels are becoming more hated by the day?

Well, while alternative fuels are a big priority, we’ll still need the dirty black stuff for a good while yet. And part of the effort is going into using the same raw materials, but more cleanly.

So what about the past five years? The BP share price is down 7%, but that hides a more complex story.

Five years ago…

If I really had put £10,000 into BP back then, I’d be down to £9,300 on the share price. That doesn’t sound too bad for a company that some say is set for oblivion.

I’d have had some good dividends too, and I’d be up to about £12,000 in total in the five years.

It’s not the best of results. But it does cover the pandemic years, and a lot of stocks have done a lot worse.

And, looking back, I could have done a lot better had I bought just after the 2020 crash. In fact, I thought BP shares were badly oversold and it would have been a smart move to buy some.

I didn’t though. Maybe I’m not that smart.

… and the next five years

But the big question is, what might happen next? And what might the next five years bring?

Let’s have a peek at what the broker forecasts say. They predict fairly steady earnings, which would put the stock on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of between six and seven in the next few years.

Less than half the long-term FTSE 100 average must make BP shares a buy, right? Well, maybe, but try telling that to bank shareholders sitting on lower valuations than that.

But yes, if these forecasts are close to the truth, I think BP shares could be good value now.

Zero-carbon

There’s one thing about BP that has me scratching my head a bit. In the company’s own words, it aims “to reduce to net zero the average carbon intensity of sold energy products by 2050 or sooner”.

So we have an oil and gas company trying to make its products carbon-neutral. To me, that sounds a bit like British American Tobacco aiming to become a non-smoking firm.

Or Tate & Lyle going sugar-free. Oh, it already did. And British American is pioneering non-smoking tobacco products.

The world’s turned upside down, I tell you.

Buy now?

So what do I think the next five years could have in store for BP shares?

Well, the transition away from hydrocarbons is still going to take several decades. So I don’t see a lot changes for the stock in the next five years.

I can see a decent dividend yield, and maybe more of a share price recovery.

But longer-term uncertainty might well hold it back. I think I’ll put my money into companies that aren’t going through such dramatic changes.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, this FTSE 250 share is bouncing back hard!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since crashing to a lifetime low in July, this FTSE 250 share has skyrocketed. It's also up more than a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £75 a week into this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the merits of investing regularly in this blue-chip dividend stock to aim for a grand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the National Grid share price looks super cheap to me

| Alan Oscroft

I keep looking at the National Grid share price and thinking I should buy some. So why have I never…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Putting £200 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £35,059 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Plenty of us put a bit of cash aside each month. Here's how I look to get that money working…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where to find the best stock market opportunities

| Stephen Wright

November gains mean the stock market is more expensive than it was. But Stephen Wright still thinks there are bargains…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for massive passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors today could look for a 7.5% annual return using Stocks and Shares ISA to protect the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a million from FTSE 100 shares, starting now

| Alan Oscroft

Is hitting the magic milestone of a million pounds from FTSE 100 shares a realistic goal for a new investor?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying Rolls-Royce shares today be like buying Nvidia in March?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are up 185% over the past 12 months. But maybe we're only half way through the rally. Dr…

Read more »