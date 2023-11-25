Home » Investing Articles » How to take £3 a day and target passive income for life!

How to take £3 a day and target passive income for life!

The earlier investors starts preparing for retirement, the larger passive income they can generate even when just saving £3 a day.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating passive income is easy. Anyone with an interest-bearing savings account is already doing it. However, the challenge is scaling up this income stream to a meaningful monthly sum.

In my opinion, one of the best ways to achieve this is with income stocks from the UK’s flagship indices – the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Combined, they contain the 350 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange by market-cap.

Size can be a powerful advantage when it comes to sustaining dividend payments. And with a large collection of these businesses in a stable operational position, it doesn’t take long to spot high-yielding opportunities. In fact, the UK is home to some of the most generous dividend policies in the world.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how putting aside just £3 a day is enough to eventually establish a steady and sizable stream of passive income.

Build capital regularly

Getting into the habit of putting aside £3 each day is easier said than done. Cravings for a morning coffee can easily lure investors off track. While it may not seem like a big deal to skip a day or two, in the long run, that can result in a lot of lost wealth.

Let me demonstrate. £3 compounded at the market average return of 8% is the equivalent of £109 over 45 years. Needless to say, that’s an expensive sandwich!

Of course, investors can’t just drip feed such small sums into income-generating investments. Buying and selling shares incurs fees. Thus, it’s typically prudent to let these daily savings accumulate within an interest-bearing savings account until a larger lump sum has formed.

After around every three months, roughly £270 will have been gathered. Then it’s time to kick-start a passive income portfolio.

Invest in the best

Waiting for three months of saving before being able to put money to work can be frustrating. After all, it’s only natural to start quickly and see the money roll.

But patience is a powerful skill in long-term investing. This is especially true during the times between each investment. This is the time that investors should be hunting down terrific businesses capable of delivering growing dividend payments for the next decade, or more.

Don’t forget dividends are funded by profits. And if the earnings of a company can’t grow or are shrinking, then shareholder payouts are likely to follow. Apart from seeing the passive income decline, announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions can send stock prices tumbling in a double whammy.

How much can investors make?

A well-built, intelligently-managed portfolio can achieve market-beating returns. However, for those who don’t have the time to hone this skill, index investing is still a perfectly viable approach to building wealth.

A portfolio matching the FTSE 100’s 8% return with £270 quarterly capital injections over 45 years can potentially be worth £471,558. And following the 4% rule, that’s an annual passive income of £18,862. But for stock pickers that manage just an extra 2% in annualised returns, these figures jump to £935,607 and £37,424 respectively.

Investors may end up with less depending on the timing of future crashes and corrections. But nevertheless, it goes to show how much wealth can be made by just putting aside £3 a day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap income shares? Here are two with 6%+ yields to consider buying

| Alan Oscroft

The prices of these two income shares are down, for different reasons. But the resulting high dividend yields look good…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A no-brainer FTSE 100 stock to buy and hold for the next decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for bargains as potential new additions to my portfolio for the long run. Is this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 189%, but are Rolls-Royce shares still cheap?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have surged 189% and are the FTSE 100’s biggest winner this year, but are the shares still good…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Trying to get richer? I’d invest in UK shares over bonds right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why and how he believes UK shares have the power to outperform other asset classes when it…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Targeting an 8% yield? Here’s how, with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains the steps he'd take to build an expanding and sustainable high-yield Stocks and Shares ISA for the…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’m hoovering up dirt-cheap Lloyds shares before they finally start rising

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares baffle me. They look great value and offer a brilliant dividend yield. One day they surely have to…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Trying to retire early using a stock market crash? Here’s how

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A stock market crash can be a catalyst for growth to boost investment returns. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have fallen a long way this century. But they have a habit of bouncing back from time to…

Read more »