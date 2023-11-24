Home » Investing Articles » What’s next for the Lloyds share price, 30p or 60p?

What’s next for the Lloyds share price, 30p or 60p?

Even after accounting for cash dividends, the Lloyds share price has gone nowhere for over five years. But is it set to turn the corner at long last?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price is one of the most closely watched in the London market. That’s because these shares are a popular pick among value investors, ranging from top fund managers to individual shareholders (including me).

Alas, Lloyds shares have been a brutal value trap for years. Indeed, this stock has been stuck in a rut for so long, it’s been a long-term lemon since the global financial crisis of 2007-09.

The Lloyds share price’s losing streak

As I write (before market close on Tuesday, 21 November), Lloyds shares stand at 42.68p. This leaves them 8.3% above their 52-week low of 39.42p (reached on 24 October), valuing this business at £27.1bn.

At its 2023 high, this stock hit 54.33p on 9 February, but has been nowhere near ever since. Here’s how the share price has performed over five different timescales:

One month+3.1%
Six months-9.1%
2023 to date-5.9%
One year-6.1%
Five years-25.3%

Other than a 3% bump over the past month, the Lloyds share price looks lost. As well as going nowhere this year, it’s lost almost a quarter of its value over a half-decade. Then again, these returns are not all they seem.

Lloyds is a dividend dynamo

The above figures exclude cash dividends — regular cash distributions paid by some companies to their shareholders. Here are the dividends per share the Black Horse bank has paid over the last five years:

Financial year202320222021202020192018
Total dividend0.92p*2.4p2p0.57p3.21p
*Interim dividend only

For much of the Covid-19 crisis of 2020-21, the Bank of England barred key British banks from paying dividends. Thus, Lloyds paid no dividends for its 2019 financial year. Later, it returned to distributing surplus cash with a payout of 0.57p for its 2020 financial year.

In total, this UK banking giant has paid out dividends of 9.1p a share over five years. That comes to more than a fifth (21.3%) of the current share price. Even so, in terms of total returns with dividends reinvested, Lloyds shares have made barely any ground since late 2018.

I own Lloyds shares for the long run

At current levels, Lloyds stock offers a healthy cash yield of 5.9% a year, comfortably covered by trailing earnings. That’s almost 1.5 times the 4% yearly dividend yield of the wider FTSE 100 index.

Disclosure: my wife and I bought into Lloyds at a share price of 43.7p in June 2022. To date, we are sitting on a capital loss on paper of 2.3%. However, this is more than offset by our (reinvested) dividends so far.

What next for the Lloyds share price: 30p or 60p? I strongly suspect that it will be the latter — given that the price got within 5.67p of this milestone before March’s US banking crisis crashed financial stocks. Then again, I could be accused of ‘talking up my own book’, given that I already own Lloyds shares.

Finally, with the UK economy weakening and consumers struggling with higher interest rates and energy bills, 2024 looks set to be a tough year for financial firms. Nevertheless, I’m very confident that the Lloyds share price will soar past 60p during my ownership!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d invest in these 2 UK shares

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks UK shares are undervalued. With £500, he'd focus his attention on this luxury goods giant and miniature…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Rolls-Royce shares during the pandemic, here’s what I’d have today

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce shares have posted an impressive recovery since their pandemic lows. But this Fool is more interested in whether this…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Top Stocks

5 UK shares that Fools have recently sold

| The Motley Fool Staff

We don't hide the fact that 'selling' is part of the investment equation. Five Fools recently waved farewell to these…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to find Black Friday bargains in the stock market

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett believes in buying stocks that are easy to understand. Stephen Wright thinks this is a good idea in…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Did a ‘massive stock market rally’ begin on 27 October?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The past month has seen a huge stock-market rally, with US shares leading the way. Could this be the start…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Down 25%, this growth stock is a top contender for my portfolio

| Oliver Rodzianko

Finding a top-class growth stock in the UK equity markets is a challenge. Our writer analyses why Ashtead Group stands…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price has dipped! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has been looking for an entry point to this hydrocarbons giant for some time. As the BP…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the IAG share price grow 2x in 2 years?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has surged 15.6% over the past month. Dr James Fox thinks this aviation giant's rally has…

Read more »