Home » Investing Articles » These penny stocks are flying, but I’d only buy one of them now

These penny stocks are flying, but I’d only buy one of them now

Paul Summers highlights two penny stocks that have been rising strongly. One he rates as a potential buy. The other he’s avoiding like the plague.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Compared to the glacial momentum of some FTSE 100 blue-chips, penny stocks have at least the potential to grow my wealth in a relatively short space of time. On the flip side, they can also deliver severe losses if I manage to back the wrong horse at the wrong time.

Out of favour

Tritax Eurobox (LSE: EBOX) is one example of such a penny stock I’d consider buying today. If the name rings a bell, it’s probably because the FTSE 250 is home to its UK-focused big brother Tritax Big Box.

Essentially, both companies do the same thing, namely own and manage logistics real estate — warehouses and distribution centres — for clients such as retailers. As its name suggests, Eurobox does this on the continent.

Given what’s happened to property values in general over the last year or so, it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that this investment trust’s share price has been in the doldrums. Galloping interest rates were never going to go down well with the market.

However, I think the tide could be turning.

Huge dividends

Eurobox has climbed over 20% in value in the last month alone. This is clearly a result of the Bank of England’s decision to maintain rather than increase interest rates. Investors will surely be hoping that this pause is followed by a decision to cut at some point in 2024.

Naturally, no one can predict when this will happen. But Fools like me aren’t concerned with trying to time things precisely. The goal is to find stocks with great growth potential, buy when they’re cheap, and hold them for years.

Speaking of which, Eurobox trades for a little less than 11 times FY24 earnings. That looks reasonable to me, especially as the shares come with a monster 8.2% dividend yield.

Profit upgrade

If that’s a penny stock I’d consider buying, online electrical retailer AO World (LSE: AO) is one I’m happy to push away with a bargepole.

That might sound like an odd thing to say. The shares are up over 50% in 2023, so far. The company also recently raised its guidance on annual pre-tax profit to between £28m and £33m. The previous estimate was £28m on the dot.

On top of this, I appreciate the shares multi-bagged during the pandemic as everyone shopped for gadgets and white goods from home.

Where’s the moat?

The problem is that I still struggle to see how AO World can possibly deliver the gains I would want for the risks I’d be taking. This is, and I suspect always will be, a low-margin business operating in a cut-throat sector. If it had a competitive advantage over rivals, surely that would have become apparent in its nine years as a listed company.

The pandemic was also an extraordinary period that’s unlikely to be repeated anytime soon (we hope!). Tellingly, the price has now returned to where it once was. It also barely budged in response to the aforementioned profit upgrade.

This suggests to me that the valuation of 23 times forecast FY24 earnings is already (very) rich. A pullback could be on the way. And if that happens, there won’t be any dividend stream to compensate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 23%, will Tesco shares keep climbing?

| John Fieldsend

With surging shares and an upgraded dividend forecast, could Tesco shares be the best defensive option on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d snap up this 9% yielding hidden gem for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to bolster her passive income, our writer explains why she’s a fan of this stock that seems to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the soaring Shell share price an opportunity, or am I too late to the party?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the Shell share price hits all-time highs, our writer wants to know if she can still buy shares and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 company back on track?

| Gordon Best

Since the lockdowns, the future of transport has been uncertain. But with commuter journeys up, could this FTSE 250 company…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With a spare £2,000, I’d aim to double my money in a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could aim to turn £2,000 into £4,000 over the coming decade by investing his Stocks and…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Better buy for income: M&G vs National Grid shares

| Harvey Jones

I keep meaning to buy National Grid shares, but then I see the ultra-high income on offer from M&G. So…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

With an 8.6% dividend, is the Legal & General share price set for a 2024 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

The Legal & General share price is down in 2023, along with its insurance peers. But the underlying business looks…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

My 3-step plan to target £4,236 in annual passive income from 5 dirt cheap shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is focused on building a passive income from FTSE shares to top up his pensions in retirement. These…

Read more »