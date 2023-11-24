Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 55k Barclays shares to target an annual £5k second income

I’d buy 55k Barclays shares to target an annual £5k second income

Will Barclays make up a part of my second income plan for my retirement? As part of my diversified investments, I think it will.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’d all love to earn a steady second income, wouldn’t we?

There’s only one way I go about it, and it needs regular savings, time, and the UK stock market.

I want cash cow shares that can provide regular dividends. And I’d devote at least 20 years to build up my pot.

A bank, right now?

Today, I’ll look at Barclays (LSE: BARC). It might be a bit risky today, when soaring inflation is hitting banks, mind.

In the first nine months this year, Barclays set aside impairments of £1.3bn to cover bad debts and things like that. And there must be a chance of more to come.

Does Barclays face any real, long-term risk? Well, it’s in a far better state now than in the big bank crash.

It passed the last Bank of England stress tests just fine, and they simulated something worse than the 2007/08 crisis.

Short-term risk, long-term cash

There is short-term risk, for sure. I could see Barclays shares staying down for some time. And we could even see the dividend cut if cash is squeezed in the next couple of years.

In fact, I suspect FTSE 100 bank stocks might not recover until we see UK interest rates start to drop.

But, for someone aiming for a second income for retirement, who doesn’t want to take the cash for another 20 years, why would that matter?

I’d go as far as to say short-term risk can be good. It can keep shares cheap so that long-term investors can buy even more.

Diversification

But, would I want to put all my money in Barclays shares? No.

Instead, I want diversification. I owned bank shares back in 2007. But the crash didn’t hurt too much, because they were only about 10% of my holdings.

So, I’d want to aim for my £5,000 income from Barclays at the same time as putting cash into other stocks, in different sectors.

That would reduce the amount I can spare each month for Barclays.

Let’s see some numbers

How long might it take me to hit my second income goal from Barclays shares?

I’ll start with the forecast 5.4% dividend yield. Broker forecasts show it rising above 7.5% by 2025, but let’s start low.

At 5.4%, I’d need a pot of about £93,000 to get my £5,000 per year. And I could reach that by investing £200 per month for 20 years.

If Barclays manages 7.5% instead, I’d need around £67,000. And that would mean only about £125 per month over the same timescale.

In the middle

In the real word, I don’t know what returns Barclays will actually average in the next two decades. So let’s split the difference and guess at 6.5%.

That turns the sums into £160 per month for 20 years, to build a pot of £77,000. At today’s Barclays share price, that would be about 55,000 shares.

There must be lots of folk out there who could put similar amounts each month into a diversified mix of shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’d buy for a winning stocks portfolio!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are on sale right now! Here's why I think these cheap shares could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 23%, will Tesco shares keep climbing?

| John Fieldsend

With surging shares and an upgraded dividend forecast, could Tesco shares be the best defensive option on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d snap up this 9% yielding hidden gem for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to bolster her passive income, our writer explains why she’s a fan of this stock that seems to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the soaring Shell share price an opportunity, or am I too late to the party?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the Shell share price hits all-time highs, our writer wants to know if she can still buy shares and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 company back on track?

| Gordon Best

Since the lockdowns, the future of transport has been uncertain. But with commuter journeys up, could this FTSE 250 company…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With a spare £2,000, I’d aim to double my money in a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could aim to turn £2,000 into £4,000 over the coming decade by investing his Stocks and…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Better buy for income: M&G vs National Grid shares

| Harvey Jones

I keep meaning to buy National Grid shares, but then I see the ultra-high income on offer from M&G. So…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

With an 8.6% dividend, is the Legal & General share price set for a 2024 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

The Legal & General share price is down in 2023, along with its insurance peers. But the underlying business looks…

Read more »