Home » Investing Articles » These shares are set to leave the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250!

These shares are set to leave the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250!

Every quarter, some shares get promoted to the FTSE 100, while others get relegated to the FTSE 250. Here’s what set to change this month.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every quarter, global index provider FTSE Russell announces a reshuffle of various UK stock-market indexes. This leads to three-monthly promotions to and relegations from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

In line for FTSE 100 relegation?

Based on data from the market close on Friday, 17 November, FTSE Russell warns that online investment supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown could be sent down from the blue-chip FTSE 100 index to the mid-cap FTSE 250.

That said, the actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using prices at the market close on Tuesday, 28 November. So this could lead to a last-minute reprieve for the financial services firm.

By the way, I have a dog in this race, as my wife and I bought Hargreaves Lansdown shares in August for 801.5p a share. Given that the HL share price closed at 706.8p on Wednesday, 22 November, we’re sitting on a paper loss of 11.8% to date (excluding cash dividends).

FTSE Russell also reported that FTSE 250 firm Intermediate Capital Group is in line for elevation to the FTSE 100, based on its current market value of £4.5bn (up 18% in one month).

Up to the FTSE 250 we go?

Of course, being demoted from the elite Footsie to the second-tier index may feel like a team being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship division in football.

However, as in footie, improving companies can be restored to the Footsie at a later date. Hence, relegation is not always negative for UK shares.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell has also revealed that these small-cap shares are heading for the mid-cap index, again based on preliminary data from 17 November (in A-Z order):

Asia Dragon Trust
Halfords Group
Hochschild Mining
Tullow Oil

And to balance these, we have four likely demotions and a promotion from the FTSE 250 (again, in A-Z order):

888 Holdings
CAB Payments Holdings
CLS Holdings
Intermediate Capital Group (bound for the FTSE 100)
Liontrust Asset Management

To repeat my earlier caveat, these indicative ups and downs are by no means certain. Any or all of the downward movers could enjoy a last-minute reprieve, should their market values surge far enough.

Likewise, potentially promoted stocks could miss the cut, were their share prices to decline sufficiently before 28 October.

Footie and Footsie

Having followed the London stock market and the FTSE 100 since 1986 (37 years and counting), I know that some stocks do yo-yo between divisions — as do some top football teams.

For example, south London football club Crystal Palace holds the record as the club relegated from and then promoted back to the Premier League most times.

In summary, Hargreaves Lansdown may be set to leave the FTSE 100, but could well return at a later date. And new FTSE 250 entrants could also slide back down if their shares fail to perform. After all, in the stock market, as in football and life, nothing is guaranteed!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Hargreaves Lansdown shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown and Liontrust Asset Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Growth Shares

The Burberry share price hits 52-week lows! Should I get my wallet out?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why weaker demand is pushing the Burberry share price down, but why it's a classic brand that…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Growth Shares

The world’s best stock market investors have been buying these 3 shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Following the ’smart money’ can pay off when investing in the stock market. With that in mind, here are some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share near 5-year lows despite record profits

| Stephen Wright

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price is down 17% this year, despite the company generating record earnings. Is it the FTSE…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The Jet2 share price is up 20% this year. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the travel operator reported a strong set of interim results, our writer considers whether the Jet2 share price is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s share price set to soar on OPEC cuts and new fields?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is undervalued compared to its peers, but ongoing cuts in oil supply and new oil and gas…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £16,634 second income

| John Fieldsend

This quick calculation is all that’s needed to show how small, consistent, and shrewd investments can lead to a sizable…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d invest £200 a month in cheap FTSE 250 shares, starting now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has easily beaten the FTSE 100 since its start. Now, after a weak 2023, could mid-cap stocks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Cash savings beat inflation but I’d still load up on cheap shares to retire early

| Paul Summers

Having an emergency fund still makes great sense, but our writer is investing anything beyond this into the stock market…

Read more »