Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » The world’s best stock market investors have been buying these 3 shares

The world’s best stock market investors have been buying these 3 shares

Following the ’smart money’ can pay off when investing in the stock market. With that in mind, here are some shares the world’s best investors bought in Q3.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every quarter, I take a close look at 13F regulatory filings. These filings – which large investment managers that own US stocks are required to complete – allow me to find out what shares the world’s best stock market investors have been buying recently.

Here, I’m going to highlight three shares that big-name money managers were buying in the third quarter of 2023. I’ll also provide my take on each.

Amazon

First up, we have Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

This stock was bought heavily by several big names in the investment world during Q3, including billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, who runs Appaloosa Management, and Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital.

It’s worth noting that Gerstner – who’s generally considered to be one of the world’s best tech investors – more than tripled his holding in the e-commerce/cloud computing powerhouse.

I like the look of Amazon at current levels. It’s quite expensive (which adds risk). Currently, its forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 40.

Yet with the company having cut costs in recent years, its profits are now rising rapidly. Next year, for example, net profit is forecast to rise about 36%.

Meanwhile, its top line is still growing at a healthy clip, thanks to solid growth in both its e-commerce and cloud businesses.

Given the top- and bottom-line growth, I think the stock can continue to rise from here.

Marriott International

Up next is hotel group Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), which owns some of the world’s most popular hotel brands including Marriott, Sheraton, and W Hotels.

This stock was bought by UK fund manager Terry Smith, who runs the popular Fundsmith Equity. 13F filings show that in Q3, he snapped up around 4.2m shares, which probably cost him somewhere around $800m.

I can see why Smith likes this stock. Right now, the travel industry is booming and hotel companies are doing really well.

Marriott, for example, just posted net income of $752m for Q3, up 19% year on year.

And the longer-term prospects look good too. In the long run, the travel industry looks set to benefit from a number of powerful trends including rising global wealth and the retirement of Baby Boomers.

Of course, a downturn in consumer spending presents a risk in the near term.

I like the long-term growth story though.

I’ll point out that I’ve recently been buying shares in rival InterContinental Hotels, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Alphabet

Finally, we have Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the owner of Google and YouTube.

This was snapped up by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management (and has an investment trust in the FTSE 100) and several other top hedge fund managers, including David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller.

Alphabet is another tech stock I’m bullish on (it’s my second-largest holding).

This is a company that operates in a range of fast-growing industries including digital advertising, cloud computing, streaming, self-driving cars, and more.

So, it looks poised to generate solid growth in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, its valuation seems very reasonable.

Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio is only a little above 20.

Of course, the big risk here is Microsoft’s move into search.

I think Alphabet has what it takes to remain a leader in this space, however.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Microsoft, and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, and Microsoft. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Growth Shares

The Burberry share price hits 52-week lows! Should I get my wallet out?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why weaker demand is pushing the Burberry share price down, but why it's a classic brand that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s share price set to soar on OPEC cuts and new fields?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is undervalued compared to its peers, but ongoing cuts in oil supply and new oil and gas…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Cash savings beat inflation but I’d still load up on cheap shares to retire early

| Paul Summers

Having an emergency fund still makes great sense, but our writer is investing anything beyond this into the stock market…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This growth stock jumped 77%! I think it can go much higher

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock has surged over the past month after the UK became the first country to approve a gene…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Is there another rally coming for AMC stock?

| Gordon Best

Many investors will remember the euphoria as AMC stock soared in previous years, but as it builds new income streams,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think are destined for the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 companies have watched their share prices take off in recent years. And I think they could be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is this a Warren Buffett-style stock worth consideration now?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong on quality indicators and a positive update make this FTSE 250 company interesting, but would it fit Warren Buffett's…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of Microsoft stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Paul Summers

It's been one of the best blue-chips to hold in recent years and recently set an all-time high. Does Microsoft…

Read more »