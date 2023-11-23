Home » Investing Articles » One UK stock with a growth agenda worth considering now

One UK stock with a growth agenda worth considering now

To this writer, this UK stock ‘smells’ like a potential multi-bagger in the coming years. But can it deliver from where it is now?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some UK stocks have plenty of long-term potential. And, for me, Volex (LSE: VLX) is one of them.

The company is in the FTSE AIM index. But I’m not letting that put me off because not all stocks there are rubbish. 

With its share price near 305p, the global supplier of integrated manufacturing services and power products has a market capitalisation around £540m. And that makes it a fairly large operation compared to many of the tiddlers on the FTSE AIM market.

Today, 23 November, the company released its half-year results for the 26 weeks to 1 October. And the headline shouted: “Strong revenue growth and margin expansion underpins confidence in the full year and progress towards five-year plan”.

Is this growth with multi-bagging potential?

Revenue rose by just over 11% year on year. And within that figure, constant currency organic growth was just over 4%. Those advances delivered an underlying earnings improvement of nearly 8%.

That’s growth, yes. But are they the kind of numbers that can turn Volex into a multi-bagger over time?

Maybe. Studies have shown that ordinary-looking businesses in mundane sectors often back some of the best-performing long-term stocks. 

Companies don’t have to keep blowing the blooming doors off with whizzy-dizzy profit figures. And they don’t have to be part of flash-sounding sectors like tech or pharma.

Many multi-bagging businesses just need to keep growing steadily and executing well as they go. And Volex looks like it’s on course to do that, at least for the time being.

Part of the excitement regarding the stock is its involvement in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

In August the company said it is a licensed partner of Tesla for the North American Charging Standard (NACS) EV Charging system. 

That means Volex is a “selected” global manufacturer of the authentic NACS coupler. And the firm is “stocked and ready” to supply automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and charging infrastructure suppliers.

Executive chairman Nat Rothschild said the situation validates Volex as a trusted” manufacturing partner of Tesla and other EV manufacturing companies. So, if EVs take off as hoped, Volex could do well from the business generated.

A short-term setback

However, today’s results show a setback. Some customer destocking occurred during the period as supply-chain issues subsided. A year ago, customers were building up inventory, which caused a strong comparative period. 

But now they have increased confidence in lead times. So they are stocking less and freeing up capital within their businesses. 

Yet in other areas, things have been growing well for Volex, for example, in consumer electricals, medical, and complex industrial technology. On top of that, Volex has been working to integrate its recent acquisition of Murcat Ticerat, a profitable complex wire harnesses business.

One of the main risks for shareholders here is cyclicality in the company’s end markets. If general economic conditions deteriorate, earnings and the share price will likely fall.

However, the outlook statement today is upbeat. And City analysts predict double-digit earnings advances ahead. On balance, I’d be inclined to embrace the risks and dig in with deeper research now with a view to buying some of the shares to hold long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Never mind a stock market crash, I’d buy these cheap passive income shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Should passive income investors snap up today's big FTSE 100 dividend yields, or wait for share prices to fall even…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett’s successful eight decades of stock picking has already inspired millions of people around the world to start investing.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Ashtead shares fall after a profit warning! Time to buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

After a trading update a few days ago, Ashtead (LSE: AHT) shares dipped. Is this the opportunity our writer has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I love this FTSE 100 giant for 2024

| Gordon Best

2024 could well be an uncertain year, as many predict a recession. But I think this FTSE 100 major name…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will the Hipgnosis dividend ever come back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Hipgnosis dividend was previously a key element of the music royalties fund's investment case. Could it make a comeback…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This is one of my top FTSE 100 growth stocks to consider buying today

| Alan Oscroft

We're getting lots of news from FTSE 100 stocks right now. But who says the top index is only for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price grow 2x anytime soon?

| Sumayya Mansoor

After years in the doldrums, our writer examines if, and how, the Lloyds share price could head upwards once again.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

At 3.6x earnings and a 6.8% yield, surely I can’t ignore this FTSE 250 stock?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock is up 36% over 12 months, but still has exceptional valuation metrics. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »