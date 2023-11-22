Home » Investing Articles » Is this a Warren Buffett-style stock worth consideration now?

Is this a Warren Buffett-style stock worth consideration now?

Strong on quality indicators and a positive update make this FTSE 250 company interesting, but would it fit Warren Buffett’s buy criteria?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett manages an investment portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

It’s hard for him to move the dial by investing in smallish companies. So, he often looks for vast businesses with huge market capitalisations.

Many smaller opportunities pass under his radar. And that’s despite lots of them having the qualities he tends to look for in an investment.

The FTSE 250’s Rotork (LSE: ROR) could be one of them. With the share price near 309p, the market capitalisation is about £2.67bn – pocket change for an investor like Buffett.

Quality shines through

However, the stock could be a good candidate for a Buffett-style portfolio even if the Oracle of Omaha himself isn’t all over it. 

For example, it scores well against traditional quality indicators. The operating margin is running near 20%. And the return on capital is close to 24%.

The business operates in a niche market as a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control and instrumentation solutions.

Sectors served by the firm include oil, gas, water, wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications. 

The company’s customers rely on Rotork for high quality and dependable solutions for managing the flow of liquids, gases and powders. And the products offered help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise environmental impacts and assure safety.

In other words, the business operates well up the chain of added value. Its products have a high technical content and strict specifications. And that adds a layer of defence for its market share. It would likely be hard for any other metal-basher business to compete with Rotork.

The situation could add up to being the kind of economic moat that Buffett looks for with his investee businesses.

Good recent trading

Meanwhile, a trading update today (22 November) covers the four-month period to 29 October.

The directors said the performance of the business was in line with expectations. And order intake “showed improvement” compared to the situation a year earlier. For the full 10 months since the start of the year, orders were up by 10%.

There’s been some improvement in the supply chain challenges that held back deliveries earlier in the year. And looking ahead, the directors expect “strong growth” in revenue for the full year with an improvement in adjusted profit margins. 

City analysts have pencilled in an earnings uptick of almost 13% for 2023 and nearly 10% for the following year.

Set against those expectations, the forward-looking earnings multiple for next year is running at just over 19. And the anticipated dividend yield is a little under 2.5%.

But that valuation looks quite full and could be considered a mark of quality. However, one of the risks here is that there’s bound to be an element of cyclicality in the business. And that could lead to contracting earnings at times. 

I’d seek a margin of safety like Buffett does and research the stock now before considering it for possible purchase on dips, down-days and temporary setbacks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rotork Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think are destined for the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 companies have watched their share prices take off in recent years. And I think they could be…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

As the Sage share price jumps 10%, is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage share price is one of the big FTSE 100 winners of the past five years. And we just…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Dividend Shares

3 passive income stocks investors should consider buying before 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are some fantastic opportunities in the stock market right now for those seeking passive income, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£5k in an ISA? I’d buy Tesco shares for dividends in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have risen this year as the UK's largest supermarket has cemented its leading position and impressed investors.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? I’d aim to turn it into a £2k annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he prefers to put his savings to work in the stock market, and how compounding can…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Earnings: is it time to buy FTSE 250 stock Britvic?

| Kevin Godbold

This dividend-paying FTSE 250 business plans an “exciting” programme of marketing and innovation launches to further its growth.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d target a £10,600 second income in lieu of a State Pension

| John Fieldsend

A new Hargreaves Lansdown report reveals worrying opinions about the future of the State Pension. Is it time to build…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Should I wait for a stock market crash to buy shares?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool knows the unique opportunity a stock market crash presents to buy cheap shares. But should he wait or…

Read more »