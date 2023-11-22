Home » Investing Articles » Are Diageo shares too cheap to ignore?

Are Diageo shares too cheap to ignore?

Diageo shares are down over 22% year-to-date, sitting at their lowest level since 2020. This Fool checks on whether now is the time to buy.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares have struggled to perform in 2023. The stock is down 22% for the year and 25% over the past 12 months. The primary driver behind its recent poor performance has been uncertainty surrounding its profitability moving forward.

Given the fall, is now the time to add this UK beverage stalwart to my portfolio? I’m not convinced.

Diageo’s value

Looking at the shares, I struggle to see any immediate value, even after the big share price fall. Currently trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17, the stock isn’t exactly cheap. The FTSE 100 is currently averaging a P/E ratio of around 14.

That said, when I look at competitors Constellation Brands and Molson Coors, which trade on P/E ratios of 29 and 51 respectively, the value proposition does become clearer.

The stock offers a dividend yield of just 2.8%, which is nothing to write home about. The FTSE 100 average comes in at over 4%. I understand Diageo may be underpriced compared to its US peers, however, against the backdrop of the UK market I struggle to see any striking value in the shares.

Brand strength

Diageo has over 200 brands spanning 180 countries, including household names such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, and Guinness. Having such a diverse range of leading brands is a huge asset to Diageo in my eyes. The UK is the world’s biggest consumer of Guinness, and I can’t see this stopping any time soon!

The geographical diversification is also a big plus for Diageo. This is because if one market underperforms, another can usually compensate in growth.

Worrying outlook

 That’s all good. But a few weeks ago, Diageo released a trading update ahead of its 2023 Capital Markets Day. It warned that growth in operating profits would slow for the second half of 2023, largely driven by a slump in sales in Latin America and the Caribbean. To be precise, it expects sales within these regions to fall by 20%, putting pressure on profits.

CEO Debra Crew reported that “macroeconomic pressures have worsened and that caused lower consumption and really more consumer downtrading than what the team was expecting,” shedding some additional light on the poor results.

There are also other issues that worry me about Diageo. The tragic death of veteran CEO Ivan Menezes meant that ex-COO Debra Crew had to quickly step up some weeks earlier than planned.

Crew is an experienced replacement, however, Menezes had led the business for over 10 years and it could take some time for the new boss to settle in.

The verdict

Diageo shares have fallen, but in my opinion, they still aren’t cheap enough for me to load up on them in my portfolio. The brand is undoubtedly a UK stalwart in the beverage industry and its many household brand names is a testament to that. However, in my eyes, the unclear value coupled with the uncertain outlook is too big to overlook. Therefore, I won’t be buying any shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock double in value again?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock fell in after-hours trading, despite the tech giant’s upbeat earnings report post-market close on 21 November. So what's…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest, I’d buy cheap UK stocks to hold for 20 years

| Stephen Wright

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have great…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just released earnings, and it now offers a 7.7% yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at an unloved FTSE 250 stock that might be primed to thrive long term…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Buffett-style value stocks to consider buying right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the recent market correction, value stocks are everywhere! Capitalising on underappreciated businesses could be a lucrative long-term move.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

1 Incredible growth stock I just bought for 2024 and beyond

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Oversold growth stocks could see a spectacular 2024 as recovery tailwinds deliver explosive momentum. Here’s a firm Zaven Boyrazian has…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK dividend shares to try making more money!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores the traps novices fall into when investing in dividend shares and how to avoid them for sustainable…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares good for passive income?

| James Beard

A good passive income stock is one that pays above average, reliable and steadily increasing dividends. I wonder how shares…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in 2024 to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring the FTSE 100 for the best companies to buy for the long term. And I think I've found…

Read more »