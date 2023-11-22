Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in 2024 to hold for 10 years!

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in 2024 to hold for 10 years!

I’m scouring the FTSE 100 for the best companies to buy for the long term. And I think I’ve found two that could help me build a winning UK shares portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these FTSE 100 stocks could help me to generate significant returns over the next decade. Here’s why I’m aiming to buy them when I have spare cash to invest in the new year.

Antofagasta

Copper miner Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) looks quite expensive at current prices. Today, it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.4 times, more than twice the Footsie average.

Such a high valuation leaves the door open for a share price correction if newsflow deteriorates. A sudden drop off in Chinese metal imports next year, for instance, is one danger as the economy there struggles.

Yet this doesn’t dampen my enthusiasm. I believe the Chilean copper producer could prove a top buy for the long term as demand for the red metal is tipped to rocket. Industry experts are also tipping a weak pipeline of new supply to persist. So a large market deficit is expected that could push metal prices through the roof.

Predicted copper demand through to 2050.
Image: S&P Global

Analysts at S&P Global, for instance, think copper consumption could double by 2035, to 50m tonnes a year, from 25m at present. As the graph above shows, even under a more muted forecast, demand for copper is tipped to rise strongly as electric vehicle (EV) sales rise and renewable energy usage takes off.

Antofagasta should be in a strong position to exploit this opportunity. The firm is expanding its flagship Los Pelambres mine to boost output. And it’s looking to install a second processing concentrator at its Centinela project. It also has a string of exciting exploration projects across Chile and Peru.

With a strong balance sheet — Antofagasta’s net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at just 0.27 times as of June — the firm has plenty of financial firepower with which to pursue its growth strategy.

B&M European Value Retail

The search for value has taken off during the recent cost-of-living crisis. But as the rise of supermarkets Aldi and Lidl most vividly illustrates, the importance of value for money with consumers has been steadily growing since the 2008 financial crisis.

This phenomenon is tipped to endure through the rest of this decade by market experts. And it makes B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) a top stock to buy for the long term, at least in my opinion.

The FTSE 100 company intends to continue expanding rapidly to fully capitalise on this opportunity too. Indeed, last month the firm upgraded its store target to a minimum of 1,200 units, up from a prior target of 950. This underlines the rosy outlook for the value shopping segment.

On the downside, I’m concerned about the company’s lack of an online operation. This could see it lose custom to e-retailers like Amazon and omnichannel retailers like Tesco as the popularity of internet retail grows.

But on balance, I still expect profits at the FTSE company to rise solidly over the next decade. And of course, the company could revisit its physical-only model and explore omnichannel at a later time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, B&M European Value, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.5% yield but down 15%! This FTSE 100 gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm was hit by a crisis that never was, but its shares are still marked down, despite…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares too cheap to ignore?

| Dylan Hood

Diageo shares are down over 22% year-to-date, sitting at their lowest level since 2020. This Fool checks on whether now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock double in value again?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock fell in after-hours trading, despite the tech giant’s upbeat earnings report post-market close on 21 November. So what's…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest, I’d buy cheap UK stocks to hold for 20 years

| Stephen Wright

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have great…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just released earnings, and it now offers a 7.7% yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at an unloved FTSE 250 stock that might be primed to thrive long term…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Buffett-style value stocks to consider buying right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the recent market correction, value stocks are everywhere! Capitalising on underappreciated businesses could be a lucrative long-term move.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

1 Incredible growth stock I just bought for 2024 and beyond

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Oversold growth stocks could see a spectacular 2024 as recovery tailwinds deliver explosive momentum. Here’s a firm Zaven Boyrazian has…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to find the best UK dividend shares to try making more money!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores the traps novices fall into when investing in dividend shares and how to avoid them for sustainable…

Read more »