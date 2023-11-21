Home » Investing Articles » Waiting for a stock market crash? These 2 FTSE bargains are on sale NOW

Waiting for a stock market crash? These 2 FTSE bargains are on sale NOW

Harvey Jones loves buying shares in a stock market crash. However, these two look so cheap to him already amid a steadying environment.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s always tempting to wait for a stock market crash before going shopping for shares, as that’s a brilliant time to pick up bargains. There are several problems with this strategy though.

First, nobody can predict a stock market crash. Investors who hang around waiting for one may find their money sitting on the sidelines for a long time. In the meantime, shares could become more expensive, plus they’ll miss out on a heap of dividends.

Buying shares in a crash isn’t as easy as it seems either. It takes nerve to buy when everyone else seems to be selling. Plus there’s always the temptation to wait to see if the market falls that little bit more, only for it to rebound. Buying at the bottom of the market is just as tricky as selling at the top.

Time to dive in

And why wait – when the FTSE 100 is full of bargain stocks today? I’m tempted by sustainable paper and packaging specialist DS Smith (LSE: SMDS), which currently trades at just 6.2 times earnings.

It’s cheap for a reason, as the shares have crashed 25% over two years and are down 5% over 12 months. That’s due to the cost-of-living crisis, hitting e-commerce deliveries which, as anyone who has opened an Amazon order knows, eat cardboard. At the same time, inflation has driven up the company’s costs.

Personally, I’m feeling optimistic about the year ahead, as interest rates have peaked and could start falling sooner than the Bank of England reckons. Wage growth has kept up with inflation lately, which may also help.

Last month, DS Smith reported that first-half corrugated box volumes remained below last year but it expected an improvement in the second half, despite today’s “weak” macro-economic environment.

While we wait for an economic revival, investors can enjoy the dividend. The stock currently yields 6.2%, covered 2.4 times by earnings. I’d consider buying DS Smith today but already have exposure to the sector via Smurfit Kappa Group (also cheap, by the way).

Fun with financials

Barclays (LSE: BARC) is even cheaper, trading at just 4.6 times earnings, having crashed 27.03% over two years and 8.85% over 12 months. Again, the only thing stopping me from snapping up the stock today is that I have plentiful exposure to the sector via my stake in rival Lloyds Banking Group.

The FTSE 100 banks have also been hit by today’s ‘weak’ conditions. Rising interest rates may have helped them widen their margins, but that positive impact may have run its course as rates appear to have peaked.

On the plus side, lower borrowing costs should ease the pressure on the housing market, preventing a full-blown crash, and maybe stir stock markets into life too. However, I expect the recovery to be bumpy. There is a risk we may get a recession first, and Barclays shares may fall even further.

For compensation, the yield is a handsome 5.1%, covered a whopping 4.8 times earnings. It’s forecast to hit 6% next year, still with cover of 3.6.

Both these stocks are cheap enough to justify a bargain hunt today. Even if the recovery takes time, those reinvested dividends will keep things ticking over nicely. Who needs a stock market crash when there are bargains like these two out there today?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Barclays Plc, DS Smith, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, I think the Unilever share price might be too cheap to ignore

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Unilever shares could be a great passive income investment. And a 4% dividend yield with room to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares continue to rise. Am I missing out by not buying?

| Charlie Keough

At their current price, this Fool thinks Scottish Mortgage shares could be a steal. Here, he details why he'd buy…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into £537 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more high-paying shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT shares are rising: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Shares in telecoms giant BT have risen over 8% in the past six months. This Fool thinks the drop could…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

10.4% and 8.5% yields: which of these dividend stocks is best?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two of the highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100 and asks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Since 2021, Scottish Mortgage shares have notoriously underperformed the market. However, it's a very different picture over 10 years.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How to try and turn £180 a month into a five-figure second salary with income shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how the average UK household can transform monthly savings into a £600k investment portfolio using income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 25%! Is this former FTSE favourite now the very best stock to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for the best stock to buy today. And he may have found it, as…

Read more »