Home » Investing Articles » Could this penny stock soar amid the lithium boom to come?

Could this penny stock soar amid the lithium boom to come?

Our writer takes a closer look at this penny stock which could benefit from an impending lithium boom linked to electric vehicles.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A penny stock that I reckon has the potential to climb is European Metal Holdings (LSE: EMH). Should I buy the shares now with a view to them eventually soaring?

Why could lithium soar in demand?

Lithium is a core component of ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EV). In addition to this, the metal is vital in running energy storage systems other uses.

Rising demand for EVs — as well as government initiatives to transition to cleaner energy and reduce the global carbon footprint — means that lithium could experience heightened demand for years to come.

European Metals is one of a number of firms looking to capitalise. It owns the Cinovec asset in the Czech Republic and it is primed to become the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in Europe.

As I write, European Metal shares are trading for 30p. They’re down 28% over a 12-month period from 42p at this time last year. Macroeconomic volatility has hurt blue-chip stocks, so I’m not surprised to see small caps like European Metals hindered as well.

Bags of potential and positives

A recent update from the business regarding the Cinovec project made for good reading. European Metals said that its tests and work uncovered battery-grade lithium and work is now underway to mine it. In fact, the quality of lithium was higher than the required standard for batteries.

Furthermore, according to Statista, demand for lithium is set to soar by three times by 2030. Between 2025 and 2030 alone, it is set to double!

When I consider European’s position geographically, there’s lots of potential. Its location could be pivotal as it is very close to some of the biggest automakers and chemical producers. This ease of access could be crucial to developing lucrative partnerships and boosting performance and shares.

Finally, from an ESG perspective — a popular method of sustainable investing that is rising in prominence — European Metals could be a good choice. Its water usage, acidification, and carbon dioxide emissions are industry leading. This could help boost investor sentiment and potentially performance too.

Risks and what I’m doing now

Of course, there are risks to consider. First of all, mining is a complex process. Operational and geopolitical issues could arise. This could hurt European’s lithium output and performance. I’ll keep a close eye on updates and developments.

Another risk I’ll bear in mind is the short-term demand for lithium. EV sales have slowed during the current volatility. For example, in the UK, the Prime Minister pushed back the target for electric vehicle adoption to 2035. Plus, China — one of the biggest lithium buyers — has experienced growth and economic issues, resulting in weakened demand for the metal.

Overall, at 30p a share, I reckon there’s minimal risk if I were to buy a few shares for my holdings. I’ll do this when I next have some cash to invest to help diversify my portfolio.

If European shares climb and the business performs, then happy days. If the opposite happens, I won’t be too concerned about a penny stock I bought a few shares in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock after excellent interim results released today?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 food business released great results earlier, and now our writer examines whether buying the shares could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 stock after it doubled down on Alphabet shares?

| Ben McPoland

The hedge fund behind this FTSE 100 stock continues to trade at a significant discount and is tempting this writer…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Would I be silly not to buy Lloyds shares at 43p?

| Charlie Keough

At 43p, this Fool is bullish on Lloyds shares. Here he explains why he'd be keen to snap up the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this dividend giant the way to grow my passive income?

| Gordon Best

Finding a company that pays a huge dividend yield can be exciting, but is it really the way to grow…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 dividend-growing stock I’d tuck away in my SIPP without hesitation

| Kevin Godbold

Constant reinvestment into the business is producing steady growth and this stock is worth consideration for my long-term SIPP.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price is down 70% since the crash. It could be time to consider buying

| Alan Oscroft

I'm really starting to like the look of the easyJet share price, still way down since the slump. We're a…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This amazing dividend income stock just keeps on giving

| Kevin Godbold

I don’t own this dividend income stock but the recent interim results have got me scratching my head and wondering…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Growth Shares

2 dirt cheap UK shares that might not remain bargains forever

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two UK shares that look very cheap in his eyes, based on earnings potential and current investor…

Read more »