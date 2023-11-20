Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

A G Barr (LSE: BAG)

  • Part-family-owned soft drinks business that has an attractive brands portfolio. 
  • In its first half, sales grew by 33%, representing 10% like-for-like growth, driven by higher prices and volume growth. Profits are expected to arrive “marginally above the top end of analyst expectations” for the full year.
  • While its operating margin is under pressure from cost inflation, the company reckons it can rebuild margins over the medium-term, helped by supply chain optimisation, cost management, and developing its brand portfolio. 
  • While long time CEO Roger White is stepping down at “a mutually agreed date in the next 12 months”,  the company continues to look attractive, thanks to attractive brands, a strong balance sheet, and an excellent long-term record of dividends, profit growth and high ROCE. 
  • Just announced a £12.3m deal for tropical drinks brand Rio, funded from its cash resources. The deal should broaden Barr’s brand portfolio and, with its strong balance sheet, it’s likely the company might make more bolt-on acquisitions. 
  • It’s currently trading at just over 16x forecast earnings, which we think offers attractive value for a well-managed business with a strong balance sheet and recognisable brands. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr P.l.c. 

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Better high-yield buy: Phoenix Group vs M&G shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the better long-term income buy, M&G or Phoenix Group shares? It's a tricky choice, and I wonder if…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

£4,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £300 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how he'd target a sizeable passive income portfolio via long-term investing, starting with just £4k in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Nvidia shares could crash down to earth!

| Royston Wild

Could Nvidia's upcoming trading update send its share price still higher? Or will the NASDAQ-listed chipbuilder flounder?

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid income stocks I own for juicy dividends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down why she added these income stocks to her holdings with a view to capitalising on their…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock be a millionaire-maker at $7?

| Ben McPoland

Could investing in NIO stock at $7 make this Fool a fortune? Or are there now too many headwinds facing…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s one left-field value stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this value stock may not appear to be a popular choice right now. But she thinks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »