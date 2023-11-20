Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just bought a great value dividend stock and it isn’t Vodafone

I’ve just bought a great value dividend stock and it isn’t Vodafone

This high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stock is even cheaper than Vodafone but, in my view. it offers superior recovery prospects with less risk.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first glance, telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD) looks like an unbeatable dividend stock with the FTSE 100’s biggest yield of 10.6%. Unfortunately, it behaves like a great lumbering beast, lurching from one misfortune to another.

The share price has been going backwards for as long as I’ve been investing. It’s halved over five years, and is down 24.64% over the last 12 months. Despite its troubles, I know plenty of investors who are standing by the stock, because they think the income is simply too good to miss.

Many are putting their faith in new CEO Margherita Della Valle carrying through her turnaround plan. She is well aware of the scale of the task, but lumbering beasts aren’t easy to turn around. It’s even harder when dragging net debt of €36.2bn behind them.

Trouble ahead

It isn’t all bad news. On 14 November, Vodafone reported a 4.2% increase in first-half group service revenues to €18.62bn. That was enough for Della Valle to claim that “Vodafone’s transformation is progressing”.

Adjusted free cash outflow of €1.5bn is expected to double to €3bn in 2024. The board declared an interim dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share. Yet I’m still wary about the dividend’s sustainability, given the sky-high yield, previous cuts, and the many challenges Vodafone still faces.

Investing is about choices and I’ve already made mine. On Wednesday, I bought more shares in FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW). Despite operating in a different sector, it has a similar profile. The stock is ultra-cheap, trading at just 6.56 times earnings, which makes it slightly cheaper than Vodafone’s 7.31 times.

It also offers a super-high dividend yield, currently 7.46%. While that’s more than three whole percentage points below Vodafone’s, I feel it’s more sustainable. The key difference is that Taylor Wimpey seems to be a more orderly operation. Its struggles are primarily down to events beyond its control, as rising interest rates hit property prices, sales and orders, while high inflation has driven up input costs.

It’s building up

Given today’s trying circumstances, management is doing well. It now expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its guidance range of £440m-£470m, thanks to a “focus on optimising price and sharp cost discipline”. The share price is up 21.55% over one year, although it’s down 17.81% over five.

I’ve bought shares in Taylor Wimpey on three occasions in recent months. Twice in September and again on 15 November. My final purchase was inspired by news that inflation dropped to 4.6% in October, which supported my view that interest rates have peaked. With luck, mortgage lenders will feel the same and trim rates further. There’s talk of the Bank of England cutting base rates by the spring. Taylor Wimpey should benefit from all these trends.

It still faces risks, of course, as house prices could slide further as household budgets crack and redundancies rise as the economy slows. Yet Taylor Wimpey seems built for tough times, and I’m not sure Vodafone is.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

A 9%+ yield? The dividend forecast for this FTSE 250 stock looks juicy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 income stock from the food sector with a dividend forecast that makes it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight now just too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock was battered on fears of a crisis that never happened and on another of its own…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares for the 10.7% dividend yield?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Vodafone’s latest results failed to impress, pushing the dividend yield to near-record highs. But is this secretly a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Why the Scottish Mortgage share price is up 11% in November

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at some developments that have pushed the Scottish Mortgage share price up in double-digits this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 260%! Should I invest in this surging FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian digs deeper into this FTSE 250 company’s triple-digit returns since 2018 and whether it might be on track…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing For Beginners

I’d drip feed £350 into cheap shares each month before the rally!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares on a regular basis can help investors achieve financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains how to capitalise on…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

I’d drip feed £70 a week into this FTSE 100 giant for £1,000 in passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The UK stock market is filled with top-notch income stocks. But this FTSE 100 enterprise might be one of the…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 amazing — but dirty — FTSE 250 shares that are great for passive income!

| James Beard

Ethical investors hate the idea of putting their money into these FTSE 250 energy stocks. But their massive yields make…

Read more »