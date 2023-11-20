Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 1,775 shares of this stock to generate a second income of £50 a month

I’d buy 1,775 shares of this stock to generate a second income of £50 a month

Building a second income can be a game changer for our finances. Choosing the right company is critical, and I really like the look of this one.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Adding a second income levels up personal finances in a number of ways. Maybe people can afford to try that fancy restaurant, go on that dream holiday, or just treat themselves every now and again. I’ve found a company which could be a great way to build that second income, let’s take a closer look.

My pick is

There are plenty of companies that have a high dividend yield, but not all of these are in great shape. In today’s uncertain economy, I want a company with a strong track record, healthy financials, and a great strategy. HSBC (LSE:HSBA) ticks all these boxes for me. Founded in 1865, this business has pretty much seen it all.

Building a second income

By owning shares in HSBC, individuals are entitled to a generous 5.59% dividend, meaning that for every £1,000 invested, shareholders will receive £55.90 per year. By buying 1,775 shares at the current price of £6.08, investors receive £50 a month as a second income.

Why HSBC?

As noted, not all companies paying such a high dividend perform well in the stock market. Many are unable to innovate, or have large levels of debt.

HSBC has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.2 times, cheaper than the average company in the sector with a P/E ratio of 5.7 times. Another metric I like to use to quickly analyse a company is a discounted cash flow calculation, which calculates an approximation of fair price. This calculation suggests that the share price is as much as 59% below the fair value of £14.94.

So with HSBC able to pay a generous dividend while also potentially undervalued, there could be an income from dividends, but also gains in the value of the share price too!

The risks

It’s never possible to guarantee success in the market, but especially so in the banking sector. With many complex aspects to juggle, it can be hard to see what might be the next risk. As the 2023 regional banking crisis showed, issues can escalate quickly, impacting an entire sector. Fortunately, HSBC has been through many periods of uncertainty before.

Admittedly, earnings growth is expected to decline next year, roughly in line with the banking sector. However, I would attribute this to general uncertainty in the market, and concerns around the levels of personal and business spending in the coming year due to high interest rates.

For me, the key risk here is HSBC’s exposure to the Chinese property sector. With $13.6bn invested, the company could be seriously impacted if the recent decline worsens. CEO Noel Quinn suggests the worst is likely over, but nothing is guaranteed.

Despite the uncertainty, history has shown us that owning banks when rates eventually reduce can be very lucrative. With the dividend expected to be 11.0% in 2024, I think there could be some great potential for a second income, and also in the share price over the coming years.

Will I be buying?

I love companies like HSBC that have been able to weather the storm over decades. With so much uncertainty in the world, I want to own resilient companies that can help me build a second income while also performing well in the stock market. I’ll be starting a small position at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! I think this UK penny stock looks like a passive income gold mine

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don’t usually appear on Stephen Wright’s list of stocks to buy. But there’s one that he thinks might…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BP shares are too cheap to ignore

| Dylan Hood

BP shares remain undervalued compared to its peers while paying out big rewards to investors. This Fool digs deeper and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Earnings: is it time to buy shares in this impressive FTSE 100 grower?

| Kevin Godbold

Strong results and a structural growth opportunity ahead put this top-performing FTSE 100 company on my radar now.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

Down 80%, could PayPal be a top growth stock to consider for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

PayPal’s share price has been on a terrible run. As a result, the US-listed growth stock now looks really cheap,…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

A 9%+ yield? The dividend forecast for this FTSE 250 stock looks juicy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up a FTSE 250 income stock from the food sector with a dividend forecast that makes it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34%! Is this FTSE 100 heavyweight now just too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock was battered on fears of a crisis that never happened and on another of its own…

Read more »