Home » Investing Articles » 3 growth-focused shares I’d snap up for my SIPP

3 growth-focused shares I’d snap up for my SIPP

Our writer identifies a trio of UK growth shares he’d happily buy right now for his SIPP, based on how he views their long-term prospects.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) is an investment vehicle that can last for decades. It therefore suits my long-term approach to investing. It also gives me the opportunity to try and benefit as the potential of fast-growing companies is revealed over the long run.

With that in mind, here are three growth shares I would happily snap up for my SIPP today, if I had spare cash to invest.

Hollywood Bowl

I already own shares in leisure operator Hollywood Bowl (LSE: BOWL) and would be happy to buy more.

The company hit a new 12-month high this week. But I still consider it to offer good value when considering the long-term commercial prospects.

Revenues grew 11% last year. The business expects to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth ahead of market expectations. Hollywood Bowl operates in a lucrative market niche and continues to expand both in the UK and Canada.

A weaker economy could hurt consumers’ discretionary spending. That is a risk to revenues and profits. But over the long term, I see large growth opportunities for the business which, at the end of September, was sitting on a cash pile of £52m.

Safestore

Self-storage operator Safestore (LSE: SAFE) is set to benefit from long-term growth in the UK market, which is far less developed than the US. I own the shares in my ISA and would happily buy more for my SIPP too.

So far this year, revenues have grown 7% compared to the same period last year. The company recently acquired new sites in Watford and Eastleigh. It also continues its European expansion, with sites in Madrid and Barcelona having opened in recent months.

The ongoing growth story here is reflected in the dividend. It more than doubled between 2017 and last year. Dividends are never guaranteed but I am optimistic that there may be more large rises in future.

I do see risks, such as low barriers to entry in the industry pushing down pricing. But I think Safestore’s brand, branch network and existing customer base are all strengths.

PZ Cussons

Consumer goods firm PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC) has been hit by currency devaluations in Nigeria, a key market. In the short-term, that is a risk to revenues and profits. Or, as the chief executive put it in the company’s interim results, “there are well-documented challenges to be navigated in Nigeria”.

But the long-term potential here remains strong in my view. The first half saw both revenues and pre-tax profits grow in double digits year-on-year.

Long experience in frontier markets, a strong distribution network and trusted brands are all key assets I reckon can help PZ Cussons do well in future.

For now, investors remain nervous about Nigeria (as a shareholder in Airtel Africa, battling Nigerian currency challenges itself, I well understand that). But I expect that the currency situation there will be resolved one way or another and PZ Cussons’ business will power on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Airtel Africa Plc, Hollywood Bowl Group Plc, and Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Hollywood Bowl Group Plc, PZ Cussons, and Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? 3 steps to try and turn it into £30 of passive income a week

| Christopher Ruane

By putting several thousand pounds to work in the stock market now, our writer hopes to set up long-term passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,890 Aviva shares for £1,000 a year in passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

There are many FTSE 100 stocks offering handsome passive income potential for 2024 and beyond. This insurance giant is certainly…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 signs the FTSE 100 could be set to soar in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Cheap shares, big dividends, rising earnings... what's not to like about FTSE 100 shares? Well, the economy isn't too hot,…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 20%, could this FTSE 250 stock be one of the best bargains out there?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool recently increased his position in this FTSE 250 stock. And he's keen to continue. Here, he explains why…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d follow Warren Buffett to profit from stock market volatility

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how following some of the career moves of investor Warren Buffett is helping him prepare to profit…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

Like passive income? Here are 3 top dividend shares to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these UK dividend shares, investors could generate a substantial amount of additional income for doing absolutely nothing.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

What do low PEG ratios tell us about these FTSE 100 shares?

| Dr. James Fox

The PEG ratio is often overlooked by investors -- maybe because it takes a little longer to work out than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 banks appear massively undervalued! Are they?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 banks trade at a discount to their American peers. That's pretty clear. But are these markdowns warranted? Dr…

Read more »