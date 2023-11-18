Home » Investing Articles » Instead of gold, I’d buy fallen FTSE 100 shares and aim to retire 14 years early!

Instead of gold, I’d buy fallen FTSE 100 shares and aim to retire 14 years early!

Could putting £500 a month into shares really help our writer retire early — 14 years early, to be precise? He considers some possible options.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people would like to retire early. But rather than buying up gold or purchasing property to let, my approach involves acquiring small stakes in large blue-chip companies. I’m building a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. And I think I could hopefully set up sizeable passive income streams that might help me bring forward my retirement by over a decade!

Taking a long-term approach

Retirement planning is a long-term activity. I therefore think it is well-suited to my similarly long-term approach to investing.  

If I spend £500 each month buying blue-chip FTSE 100 shares in companies with businesses I understand, over 30 years that would give me a portfolio that had cost £180,000. It may be worth more or less than that depending on share price movements.

If I invested in shares paying dividends, it could also give me growing passive income streams over the course of three decades.

The current average yield on FTSE 100 shares is 4%. But I reckon that in today’s market I could aim higher while sticking to blue-chip shares.

Imagine my portfolio averaged an 8% yield, for example (the sort of dividend currently offered by shares including Legal & General and Imperial Brands). After 30 years, such a retirement pot should throw off £14,400 annually in dividends.

The power of compounding

But what if, instead of taking those dividends while still working, I simply reinvested them to try and grow  my pension pot? That is something known as compounding.

Doing that, after 16 years, I would have a portfolio throwing off over £14,400 in dividends a year. In other words, by compounding my dividends, I could achieve the same annual income 14 years earlier.

If I wanted to boost my retirement income, I could put more than £500 in each month. The principle would still apply. Compounding the dividends would let me generate the same annual income much sooner.

Matching reality to theory

Now, a couple of caveats are worth a mention. In my example, I presume dividend yields are constant. But they probably will not be. They could move up, or indeed down.

Similarly, the example is based on consistent share prices when they too could move in either direction. That said, if they move up, it could hurt the yield on new shares but boost the overall value of my existing portfolio.

The point seems clear to me though. Compounding, as Warren Buffett says, is like pushing a snowball downhill. It gets bigger as it picks up snow that in turn picks up more snow. In this case, that snow is the dividends of FTSE 100 shares.

Finding shares to buy

Not all shares pay dividends and even those that do are not guaranteed to last. So I would not start by trying to find 8%-yielding FTSE 100 shares (although there are quite a few right now).

Instead, I would hunt for what I thought were great businesses with strong cash generation potential and an enthusiasm for paying dividends.

Then I would consider whether they are attractively valued and could be a good fit for my plan to retire well over a decade early!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 10%. Here’s why I’m hoping it falls further

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Barclays has a unique position among FTSE 100 banks. But is a falling share price a concern…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 superb luxury FTSE stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Many luxury shares have fallen lately due to fears of belt-tightening among wealthy consumers. I'm wondering which stocks to buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why I’m about to buy this FTSE 100 stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko breaks down why he'll be buying FTSE 100 stock Auto Trader in the coming day. He admits the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their form in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

2023 has been fruitful for Rolls-Royce shares. However, this Fool is wondering if this fine momentum will continue in the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 6, is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

When a FTSE 100 bank is on such a low valuation, it's surely a no-brainer buy -- or a big…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 8.5% and 9% and I think they’re on sale!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to target dividend shares to start generating passive income. Here are two he thinks look dirt-cheap.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 thriving FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up in November

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market volatility has created some exciting opportunities within FTSE 100 stocks. But is this business currently the best bargain?

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’d adapt Buffett’s strategy and start buying the best UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian believes following Warren Buffett’s principles can help investors profit from volatile UK shares in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »