Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 thriving FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up in November

Here’s 1 thriving FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up in November

Stock market volatility has created some exciting opportunities within FTSE 100 stocks. But is this business currently the best bargain?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks represent the largest businesses on the London Stock Exchange. But size doesn’t always mean that growth can’t follow. That’s certainly been true for AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) shares, which have climbed more than 60% in the last five years. And with management making moves in the rare diseases arena, this pharmaceutical giant may still have far to climb.

One of the biggest names in healthcare

The British stock market is home to many pharmaceutical companies. And in first place by market-cap stands AstraZeneca at £158bn. It’s actually the second largest company across the entire London Stock Exchange, with Shell being ahead by another £17bn.

The pharma giant has a vast portfolio of life-saving drugs and treatments, many of which have become blockbuster products generating more than $1bn in annual sales.

Last week, management released a trading update for performance over the first nine months of 2023. And things continue to look promising, in my eyes. Total revenue growth was fairly modest at 2%, which doesn’t look great at first. However, this figure includes a massive deceleration in demand for Covid-19 vaccines, which were always going to be a temporary source of income.

Excluding the contributions of Covid-19 products, sales are up 12% year-on-year, with core earnings per share rising by 10%. This was driven by double-digit growth across the medicine portfolio. Most impressively, sales of Ultomiris – a treatment for a rare blood disease – surged by 50%!

Apart from helping boost the top line, the continued strong performance of the rare diseases portfolio is an encouraging sign, considering management paid $39bn to acquire it in 2021 in its takeover of Alexion.

Risk and reward

Investing in a pharmaceutical company, big or small, comes with some notable risks. The most promising is the threat of a failed clinical trial. Developing new medicines is a long and expensive process that can span over a decade or more.

There are countless stories of drugs making it to the final stages of clinical trials only to flop near the finish line. And even if a medicine is proven to work, a competitor might be one step ahead, receiving approval and turning a promising drug candidate obsolete.

AstraZeneca is no stranger to such threats. And even earlier this year, disappointing trial results were released for its Tropion lung cancer drug. The news saw 7% of the FTSE 100 stock’s market-cap wiped out in a single day. And as volatility goes, that can be quite modest for companies operating in this industry.

Nevertheless, with 148 candidates in its clinical pipeline, the firm’s R&D activities are quite diversified. And while most of these will likely fail to reach the market, it only takes one blockbuster drug to send AstraZeneca shares flying higher. That’s why I think this enterprise could be a lucrative investment for my portfolio in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 10%. Here’s why I’m hoping it falls further

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Barclays has a unique position among FTSE 100 banks. But is a falling share price a concern…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 superb luxury FTSE stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Many luxury shares have fallen lately due to fears of belt-tightening among wealthy consumers. I'm wondering which stocks to buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why I’m about to buy this FTSE 100 stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko breaks down why he'll be buying FTSE 100 stock Auto Trader in the coming day. He admits the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their form in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

2023 has been fruitful for Rolls-Royce shares. However, this Fool is wondering if this fine momentum will continue in the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 6, is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

When a FTSE 100 bank is on such a low valuation, it's surely a no-brainer buy -- or a big…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 8.5% and 9% and I think they’re on sale!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to target dividend shares to start generating passive income. Here are two he thinks look dirt-cheap.

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Instead of gold, I’d buy fallen FTSE 100 shares and aim to retire 14 years early!

| Christopher Ruane

Could putting £500 a month into shares really help our writer retire early -- 14 years early, to be precise?…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’d adapt Buffett’s strategy and start buying the best UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian believes following Warren Buffett’s principles can help investors profit from volatile UK shares in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »