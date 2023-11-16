Home » Investing Articles » With the Marks and Spencer share price up 100% in 2023, is it too late to buy?

With the Marks and Spencer share price up 100% in 2023, is it too late to buy?

Despite uncertainty in the economy, the Marks and Spencer share price is up 100% in 2023. Gordon Best considers whether there’s more growth ahead.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: M&S Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

High street giant Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) is known for its mass-market-but-quality clothing, home products, and upmarket food items. So far in 2023, the Marks and Spencer share price has surged over 100%. So is there still a chance for new investors to get involved, or has the opportunity passed?

Why has 2023 been a success?

Marks and Spencer — or M&S as it’s also known — has seen an impressive increase in key financial metrics this year. Revenue in the first half of 2023 came in at £6.13bn, a healthy 11% above the same period in 2022. Net income also grew by 25% to £208m. This improvement contributed to a higher profit margin of 3.4%, up from 3%. Impressive numbers, especially when comparing the share performance against competitors Tesco and Sainsbury’s. But what’s causing this?

The retailer’s significant investment in its online platform has paid off, especially in the wake of the pandemic, which accelerated the shift towards e-commerce. By enhancing its digital presence, the company was able to reach a wider audience, including younger consumers, and offer a more convenient shopping experience.

Its company’s strategy to close underperforming stores and refresh others has also led to a more effective physical presence. This approach helped focus resources on locations with the highest potential.

As a result, M&S has demonstrated robust growth. The company’s earnings have been growing at an average annual rate of 44.6%, notably outperforming the retail industry average of 18.8%. Despite this impressive earnings growth, revenue growth has been more modest, averaging 1.6% annually.

Is there more to come?

The balance sheet reflects a solid financial position. The company’s total shareholder equity stands at £2.8bn, with total debt of £1bn, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.8%. Its total assets amount to £8.8bn against liabilities of £5.9bn, fairly sustainable in a high interest rate environment. The company also holds cash and short-term investments worth £838m to weather any future turbulence​​.

By looking at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (12.2 times), we see a company that’s fairly cheap relative to the average of the sector (28.4 times). Similarly, the discounted cash flow calculation, which assesses a fair price, suggests that despite the meteoric rise in 2023, the share price of £2.51 is still as much as 36% below the fair value of £3.92.

However, with the share price doubling in a year, there’s always going to be a danger to investing now. I don’t want to join the party just as the music stops. Earnings growth for the company is expected to be 7%, notably lower than the sector at 13.9%. So there’s a very good chance that investors may want to take profits and move on at the first sign of trouble.

Am I buying?

Marks and Spencer appears well-positioned to navigate the challenges in the retail sector.

However, with such a rapid rise in the share price in 2023, the company must continue adapting to changing consumer behaviours and market competition while maintaining its core brand values. I suspect that new investors may have missed the majority of the excitement, but there could be a decent amount of growth still to come. I won’t be investing for now, but will be adding the company to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the Melrose share price up 90%+ in a year, is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Melrose Industries share price has soared in 2023, with earnings growth forecast for the next two years. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aviva share price is finally rising. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Aviva share price is finally seeing some positive momentum. Paul Summers takes a look at the FTSE 100 giant's…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Are Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares cheap as FTSE firm forecasts FY24 growth?

| Dr. James Fox

Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares pushed upwards on Thursday 16 November as the company said it expects performance to improve next year.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

Why the Diageo share price is down 12% in a week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Diageo share price is underperforming at the moment, but why this could be a time…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Dividend Shares

Buying 37,832 shares of this FTSE 250 superstar could make me £250 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the investment case for a FTSE 250 stock and explains how he can build up dividend income…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy the Royal Mail owner for my Stocks & Shares ISA?

| Dr. James Fox

International Distributions Services shares fell on 16 November as the company reported a loss. Is this a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

UK investors have been piling into this £1 growth stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This £1 growth stock is currently getting a lot of attention from small-cap investors. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down almost 10%! is Burberry a FTSE 100 stock to buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

Is a nasty profit warning from FTSE 100 stock Burberry really an opportunity for patient, long-term investors seeking quality?

Read more »