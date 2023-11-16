Home » Investing Articles » Potentially 84% undervalued, is this FTSE 250 company a screaming buy?

Potentially 84% undervalued, is this FTSE 250 company a screaming buy?

Plenty of companies still haven’t found their footing after the pandemic, but is this FTSE 250 airline now in bargain territory? Gordon Best takes a look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ) , the low-cost airline, has shown a remarkable capacity for resilience in a difficult market. Despite an environment marked by high fuel prices and airport capacity issues, the FTSE 250 company is charting a course towards sustained profitability.

So, with heavy declines in the share price over the last year, is the company now in bargain territory?

A turnaround story?

Wizz Air’s financial journey over the past year has been a tale of overcoming adversity. For the 12 months leading up to March 31, 2023, the airline reported a net loss of €535.1m, an improvement from previous years’ performances. However, this period of loss was followed by a notable turnaround in the next quarter, where Wizz Air posted a profit of €61.1m, a significant leap from the €452.5m loss in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Management has shown confidence in the company’s future financial health. Expectations are high, with a forecasted net profit of between €350m and €450m in the next financial year.

Wizz Air’s recent financial year, was marked by strong growth. Revenue more than doubled to €3.90bn from €1.66bn, and the pre-tax loss narrowed significantly, showcasing the airline’s robust revenue-generating capacity despite external challenges.

Aggressive growth

Wizz Air’s market strategy has been characterised by an aggressive focus on building a competitive edge. As of March 2023, it had 179 aircraft in its fleet. In Central Europe, the company is a key player, holding a 24% market share, rising to 41.6% among low-cost carriers.

The airline plans to grow its fleet to over 200 aircraft by next year and aims for 500 by 2030, signalling confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.

An undervalued gem?

Wizz Air shares are currently a bargain according to a couple of my favourite metrics. A discounted cash flow calculation suggests that shares may be 84% below fair value. Of those I’ve seen in the FTSE 250, this is one of the most potentially undervalued. Furthermore, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6 times is well below the average of the sector at 8.5 times.

Estimated growth is forecast at over 30% over the coming years, far outpacing the 9.0% growth forecast for the European Airlines industry. Seemingly, this looks like a company moving in the right direction, even if the share price isn’t.

The likely reason for this disconnect is the debt situation. Its huge €5.6bn of debt far outweighs the €225m in equity. Therefore, with interest rates currently high, the gamble to grow quickly needs to be successful.

Is it a buy?

Wizz Air’s journey in recent years captures the challenges and opportunities inherent in the aviation industry. From weathering financial losses to positioning itself for significant future profits, the airline shows remarkable resilience. Its focus on growth and market penetration sets it apart as a formidable player in the sector.

All of the above make Wizz Air a FTSE 250 stock to watch in my opinion. I’ll be starting a small position at the next opportunity, and keeping a close eye on how its strategy progresses.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Unilever share price now worth a look?

| Gordon Best

The Unilever share price hasn't turned many heads in the last few years, but is it potentially a hidden gem?

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 big-cap company to consider now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Kevin Godbold

This company could offer a Stocks and Shares ISA strong operational growth led by a refreshed management team and a…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 value stock is half price. Is now the time to buy?

| Mark David Hartley

Down almost 50% since its 2019 high, this Fool UK contributor thinks this FTSE 100 stock could be the index's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

8.3% yield! This FTSE 100 giant looks ridiculously good value

| Tom Rodgers

Some FTSE 100 stocks may have taken a kicking, but with inflation falling these mega dividend yields look tremendous value,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What does the future hold for the Tesco share price?

| Gordon Best

The Tesco share price is having a great 2023 so far, but is there still more growth ahead? Gordon Best…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Waiting for a stock market crash to buy cheap shares? It already happened!

| Tom Rodgers

A stock market crash is no bad thing for UK investors, if used correctly. But should I wait for the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get rich from the bond market! So why am I buying shares? 

| Harvey Jones

The bond market is finally generating some excitement as investors spot a buying opportunity. But I'd still rather buy shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

These UK shares pay 10% yields! Should I buy Vodafone now?

| Tom Rodgers

Only two of the most valuable UK shares pay 10% dividend yields. Are they must-buys or are these high-yield shares…

Read more »