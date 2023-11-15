Home » Investing Articles » Why the low Amazon share price is an opportunity I’m seizing

Why the low Amazon share price is an opportunity I’m seizing

The Amazon share price has been down for two years. Our writer reports on why he’s taking the opportunity to buy more of the stock.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Amazon

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price has been down for some time, and is still around 25% below its high.

I’m a long-term shareholder, and I’ve been using the opportunity over the last year to buy more shares.

What’s great is that the party’s not over yet. As Buffett’s famous saying goes, this is a great time to be ‘greedy when others are fearful’.

Here’s what makes Amazon stand out to me

About 7.5% of my portfolio is taken up by Amazon shares, and I keep adding to the position over time.

My favourite element of being a shareholder is that I use the company every day. Prime delivery, Prime Video and Audible, for example.

Another element that strongly positions Amazon as an investment vehicle is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has recently harnessed the power of machine learning and AI.

Robotic process automation, for instance, automates high-volume repetitive tasks for companies, provided by Amazon.

AWS takes up approximately 16% of the company’s total revenue as of the third quarter of 2023. I expect the growing AWS segment to help maintain revenue growth over the long term.

Despite such advanced operations, Amazon’s gross margins are currently 15%. That’s worse than 85% of 1,100 companies in the cyclical retail industry.

Revenue, however, has a continued upward trend. The 10-year average annual revenue growth rate is 24%.

Why I think the price is down

The wider macroeconomic environment, including elevated interest rates and high oil prices, could have been a significant factor in a lower share price.

Higher operational costs and lower consumer spending can lead to stock price stagnation and decline.

Earnings per share without non-recurring items in 2022 were also $0.99, which goes against the upward trend of $0.06 in 2015 to $2 in 2021. Thankfully, the trailing 12-month reading is $2.1.

A significant factor in the earnings depreciation was Amazon’s investment in Rivian, whose share price has plummeted 75% since 2020. Amazon reported a net loss of $3.8bn in the first quarter of 2022 due to this.

Where I see the company going from here

I see the company continuing to recover from the recent earnings and share price lapse as is already evident in the $2.8 earnings per share without non-recurring items reported in 2023. The forward estimate is very positive, with $5 in earnings per share without non-recurring items expected in 2025.

Amazon’s strategy for 2024/25 onwards to 2030 includes significant revenue growth by 2025 driven by retail and cloud computing services.

Robotics and drone technology could also see a large uptick in margins as lower cost of service and manufacturing increases operational efficiencies.

I’m betting on Amazon becoming one of the leaders in AI and transforming its delivery and marketplace business to capitalise on the AI era.

The company’s extensive patent portfolio and research and development initiatives are evidence of a proactive approach to continuous advancement. In that sense, I think the growth story for Amazon is far from over.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Oliver Rodzianko has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE shares I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a pair of FTSE 100 shares he thinks have bargain prices considering how he sees their prospects…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, is the Diageo share price too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

The Diageo share price is unusually attractive at the moment. Stephen Wright thinks the opportunity is too good for him…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price is up on £30bn sales spike. Is it my next SIPP star?

| Tom Rodgers

The BAE Systems share price is booming on a huge sales spike from conflicts in Ukraine and beyond. With a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

UK shares have never looked so good! Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

As volatility continues to keep markets in a choke hold, our writer explains why UK shares present a rare opportunity…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Could this falling penny stock soar once more due to the 5G revolution?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this falling penny stock and explores whether things could turn around after recent…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

7.5% yield! I think investors should consider buying this FTSE 250 REIT before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Warehouse REIT currently come with a 7.5% dividend. But with the stock going higher, should investors buy now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock rose 6% last week

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has risen a monstrous 120% year to date, including 6% in the last five days. This Fool takes…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 top-quality REITs I’d buy for a second income in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to supercharge the second income that I make from UK shares next year. Here are two top REITs…

Read more »