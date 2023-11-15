Home » Investing Articles » Near a 52-week low, is the Diageo share price too cheap to ignore?

Near a 52-week low, is the Diageo share price too cheap to ignore?

The Diageo share price is unusually attractive at the moment. Stephen Wright thinks the opportunity is too good for him to miss.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo (LSE:DGE) share price fell by 15% last week, reaching a 52-week low. While it’s rebounded a little, the stock is still trading where it was five years ago.

Opportunities to buy shares in a company of Diageo’s quality at a decent prices don’t come around often. So is the latest decline something investors should look to take advantage of?

Profit warning

The latest fall is due to Diageo’s management warning that the rate of revenue and profit growth is going to slow significantly. This is due to a weaker-than-expected performance in Latin America and the Caribbean.

As a result, the company’s medium-term guidance is coming down. Instead of anticipating operating income to grow between 6% and 9% per year, the estimate is now 5%-7%.

Investors have typically been willing to pay a premium for Diageo shares in the past. But that’s only justifiable if its strengths results in better earnings, which is why the recent news has sent the stock falling.

After last week’s decline, it is now at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17. While this might be lower than its average over the last five years, it’s worth noting this is still high by FTSE 100 standards.

The relatively high multiple introduces an element of risk. As the last week has demonstrated, if earnings deteriorate further, then the stock call still fall sharply from here.

For investors, the question is whether or not the risk is worth it. The stock is clearly better value than it was five years ago, but is it too cheap to ignore even with lower forward earnings guidance?

Future returns

Diageo generated £1.64 in earnings per share, which is a return of 5.6% at today’s prices. And the company is forecasting at least 5% earnings growth per year over the medium term.

That makes it look like a much better bet than a 10-year government bond, which currently has a yield of 4.7%. And unlike Diageo’s earnings, the bond’s return isn’t going to grow in the future.

Of course, the returns on a government bond are highly unlikely to fall over the next decade. But even if future earnings come in at the lower end of the current estimates, there’s still growth for shareholders. 

If the company achieves the lower end of its estimate – 5% annual growth – its earnings per share should grow to £2.67 over the next 10 years. That would put the stock at a P/E of 11.

Even with higher interest rates, I doubt the stock is going to trade at that level for any length of time. So I think the Diageo share price will go up if the business performs as expected over the next decade.

A stock to buy?

Diageo’s P/E multiple remains above the average for the FTSE 100. But even if the firm’s earnings come in at the lower end of expectations, I think there are still good returns to be had.

That’s enough to get Diageo shares on my list of stocks to buy. I’m not expecting explosive growth from here, but I’ve been buying the stock while it’s down.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE shares I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a pair of FTSE 100 shares he thinks have bargain prices considering how he sees their prospects…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the low Amazon share price is an opportunity I’m seizing

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Amazon share price has been down for two years. Our writer reports on why he’s taking the opportunity to…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price is up on £30bn sales spike. Is it my next SIPP star?

| Tom Rodgers

The BAE Systems share price is booming on a huge sales spike from conflicts in Ukraine and beyond. With a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

UK shares have never looked so good! Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

As volatility continues to keep markets in a choke hold, our writer explains why UK shares present a rare opportunity…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Could this falling penny stock soar once more due to the 5G revolution?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this falling penny stock and explores whether things could turn around after recent…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

7.5% yield! I think investors should consider buying this FTSE 250 REIT before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Warehouse REIT currently come with a 7.5% dividend. But with the stock going higher, should investors buy now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock rose 6% last week

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has risen a monstrous 120% year to date, including 6% in the last five days. This Fool takes…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 top-quality REITs I’d buy for a second income in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to supercharge the second income that I make from UK shares next year. Here are two top REITs…

Read more »