Home » Investing Articles » Just released: November’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: November’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. So this approach requires a higher risk tolerance, and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices. In October 2019, we also expanded the range of our Fire shares to also include potential recommendations from the US stock market, which tends to include a better variety of “growth” stocks.

We suggest that investors that primarily buy Fire shares should be particularly mindful of diversification in their portfolios. With sufficient diversification investors should still be able benefit from any upside, while limiting the damage to their portfolio when situations don’t turn out as we hoped.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

“Today’s recommendation has done the unthinkable: beaten Amazon at its own game. “

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

November’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. 

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d look to snap up ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

As volatility continues to impact FTSE 100 stocks, our writer explains why she would buy shares in this contract catering…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this high-yield FTSE 250 share for a passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm seeking some top-quality shares to buy to boost my passive income. Is this former FTSE 100 stock what I've…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Is this green energy penny sock about to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK penny stock has lost over four fifths of its value. But recent developments have given our writer cause…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How I’d start a passive income portfolio today with £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at two UK stocks with dividend yields over 7% that look like a great opportunity to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price reach $1,290?

| Stephen Wright

HSBC’s analysts think the Tesla share price overvalues the company, but Elon Musk thinks the stock could be worth $4trn.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Looking for dividend stocks? Here’s one 7% yielding share I own!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend stocks like this real estate investment trust (REIT) are helping this Fool boost her passive income.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best stocks to buy ahead of any economic recovery?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As stock markets continue to struggle, Sumayya Mansoor wonders if this is one of the best stocks for her to…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Already yielding 8%, the Imperial Brands dividend forecast looks even better!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the Imperial Brands dividend forecast for coming years, and explains how it affects his decision whether to…

Read more »