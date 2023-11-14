Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be buying? Gordon Best takes a closer look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the ever-fluctuating world of property and homebuilding, Persimmon (LSE:PSN) stands out as a beacon of resilience and steady growth. As one of the UK’s leading builders, Persimmon shares have weathered various economic storms, emerging as a strong contender in the housing market.

The financial backbone

At the core of Persimmon’s success sit its solid financial metrics. Despite the challenges posed by economic uncertainties, it has maintained a robust balance sheet, and is totally debt-free. The company’s recent earnings report highlights strong cash flow, a testament to its efficient operations and prudent financial management.

Key to this financial health is its focus on high-margin properties. By targeting the mid-to-high-end market, the company has ensured a steady stream of revenue, even in times of economic downturns. This strategy has not only bolstered its bottom line but also enhanced its reputation as a builder of quality homes.

Adapting to market dynamics

Adaptability is another cornerstone of its strategy. In response to changing market demands, the company has diversified its portfolio. From traditional family homes to modern apartments, Persimmon offers a range of properties, catering to a broad spectrum of buyers. This diversification has been crucial in mitigating risks associated with market volatility.

Moreover, its commitment to sustainability and energy-efficient homes resonates with the growing environmental consciousness among buyers. This forward-thinking approach positions the company well for future growth, as sustainability becomes increasingly important in the housing sector.

Investor’s perspective

From an investor’s standpoint, the shares present a compelling case, I feel. The company’s strong financials, coupled with a consistent dividend payout, make it an attractive option for those seeking stability and steady returns. Additionally, the shares have shown resilience, bouncing back from market dips more robustly than many of its peers during the Great Financial Crisis. in 2008.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the shares at 11.3 times is slightly higher than the UK housing sector of 8.3 times. However, the discounted cash flow calculation, which calculates an approximation of fair price, suggests that the share price of £11.69 is well below the fair value of £29.06.

Looking ahead

Looking forward, Persimmon’s prospects appear bright. The UK’s housing market, despite its cyclical nature, shows long-term growth potential. With a solid strategy in place and a proven track record, it’s well-positioned to capitalise, forecasting 10% growth over the next year.

Of course, there are always risks with the sector. Profit margins declining from 14.7% last year to 10%, and revenues dropping from £3.8bn to £3.3bn, indicate that customer spending is likely slowing. The future of the 3.4% dividend also looks more uncertain than I’d like, where payments exceed cash flow.

However, in my portfolio, I’ve always valued companies that demonstrate stability and consistent growth. Persimmon, with its blend of robust financials and strategic market positioning, fits this criterion well. It’s a company that not only aims for steady growth, but also offers a measure of security in these uncertain times.

Its journey in the competitive world of property is a testament to its strategic foresight and operational efficiency. For investors seeking a blend of stability and growth, Persimmon is a name to consider. As the company continues to navigate the market’s ebbs and flows, its resilience and adaptability will be key drivers of its continued success. I’ll be adding Persimmon shares to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of earning passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy today to start generating long-term passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In the pursuit to earn some dividend income, our writer is eyeing up two high-quality FTSE 100 stocks with proven…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain's national debt soars. Here's why investing in UK shares is…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is this slumping FTSE stock a contrarian pick to consider buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As one of the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, could this mining giant be a contrarian option with a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares for 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have soared higher than any other FTSE 100 stock in 2023. Should this Fool top up his holding…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Up 56% in 4 months, have I missed the boat with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Has this Fool arrived too late to the party to snap up this flying FTSE 250 defence business to her…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Up 36% in six months, can the Tullow Oil share price keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tullow Oil share price has been on a tear in the past six months. But can things keep on…

Read more »