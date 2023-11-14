Home » Investing Articles » 4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain’s national debt soars. Here’s why investing in UK shares is helping to soothe my own fears.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve stepped up investing in UK shares over the past decade as my concerns over the State Pension have grown. Fresh research by Hargreaves Lansdown indicate that I’m not alone in worrying about how I’ll be able to fund my lifestyle in retirement.

The financial services firm reports that almost one in five (18%) of 2,000 people it surveyed “don’t believe the State Pension will exist when they retire.” A further 26% said they were unsure, while 57% reckon it will still be around by the time they retire.

Two threats

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, says that “the constant merry go round of change” has led to speculation that the State Pension (which she describes as “the backbone of our retirement income“) is endangered.

Morrissey notes that longer lifespans are pushing up the costs of funding our older generation. She also notes that the ‘triple lock’ mechanism will see the State Pension rise an additional 8.5% from next April, pushing costs even higher.

She says that the government could tinker with the lock to limit future rises. This mechanism ensures that the benefits rises in line with average earnings growth, inflation (as per the consumer prices index), or by 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Alternatively, ministers can consider raising the State Pension age, Morrissey notes. In fact, she predicts that this issue “will be revisited in future.”

Excellent returns

Neither of these issues seem especially attractive to me. So I’m investing in UK shares to take control of my financial destiny.

Investing in British stocks has shown to generate the sort of returns that could help me retire in comfort. According to IG Group, the FTSE 100 delivered an average annual return of 7.48% between its inception in the mid-1980s and 2022.

By investing regularly, this sort of performance could help me retire comfortably whatever happens to the State Pension. It’s my plan to turn the state benefit into a nice little bonus for me, rather than the determinant of whether or not I struggle to make ends meet.

Past performance is no reliable indicator of the future, of course. But if the UK’s leading share index continues to deliver that 7.48% return over the next 20 years, a £500 monthly investment in FTSE shares would give me a healthy £618,146 to retire on.

Here’s what I’m doing now

In fact I’ve stepped up investing in UK shares in 2023 to help me meet my goals. Market volatility means many top British stocks are trading at rock-bottom prices. This gives me a chance to make an even-greater return than that 7.48% yearly average by buying low and eventually selling much higher.

Rental equipment supplier Ashtead Group, drinks maker Diageo, and financial services businesses Aviva and Legal & General are just a handful of shares I’ve bought ‘on the dip’ this year. And there are more unloved FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares that I plan to buy in the months ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Diageo Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of earning passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy today to start generating long-term passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In the pursuit to earn some dividend income, our writer is eyeing up two high-quality FTSE 100 stocks with proven…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

| Gordon Best

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is this slumping FTSE stock a contrarian pick to consider buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As one of the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, could this mining giant be a contrarian option with a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares for 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have soared higher than any other FTSE 100 stock in 2023. Should this Fool top up his holding…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Up 56% in 4 months, have I missed the boat with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Has this Fool arrived too late to the party to snap up this flying FTSE 250 defence business to her…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Up 36% in six months, can the Tullow Oil share price keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tullow Oil share price has been on a tear in the past six months. But can things keep on…

Read more »