Home » Investing Articles » 2 top FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying

2 top FTSE 100 stocks investors should consider buying

Our writer explains why these two FTSE 100 stocks should pique investors interest as long-term buy and hold options.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s too easy to be cautious when it comes to investing during times of economic turbulence. However, two FTSE 100 stocks I reckon could be great for investors to consider purchasing now as well as the longer term are Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) and Unite Group (LSE: UTG). Here’s why!

House builder

Taylor Wimpey is one of the largest housebuilders in the UK. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a volatile housing market may seem like a cocktail for disaster right now. These issues are impacting many Footsie stocks. However, I reckon in the longer term, Taylor Wimpey could perform well and provide growth and consistent returns.

Taylor’s shares have meandered up and down, akin to an exciting roller coaster recently. Over a 12-month period, they’re up 15% from 103p at this time last year, to 119p as I write.

At present, Taylor Wimpey shares look great value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of seven. Plus, the business could boost passive income with a juicy dividend yield of 8% that looks covered by a decent balance sheet. This yield is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

It’s important to understand there are shorter-term challenges for Taylor Wimpey to navigate. Rising interest rates have made mortgages harder to obtain, so sales figures could fall. Furthermore, rising costs have caused house builders to slow output as they’re spending more to build houses that may not sell straight away.

However, Taylor Wimpey is in a good position for long-term growth, if you ask me. This is because the demand for homes in the UK is outstripping supply. With that in mind, once market volatility cools and costs come down and mortgages are easier to get later down the line, the business could see its performance, payouts, and investor sentiment boosted. Plus, when I take into account Taylor Wimpey’s wide geographic coverage and market position, there’s lots to like, in my opinion.

Student digs

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Unite Group looks like a top stock to consider buying for passive income and growth, in my opinion.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Over a 12-month period. Unite shares have remained pretty constant. Trading for 957p as I write, they were trading for 948p, at this time last year, a less than 1% increase. However, since volatility began to impact markets, they’ve fallen 10% from 1,053p in February, to current levels.

Starting with the bear case, Unite could experience demand issues if government reforms around foreign student visas come into place. A recent investigation found student visa fraud on a large scale. Any reforms could restrict overseas student numbers, in turn, hurting Unite’s performance and any potential payouts.

There are a few reasons I reckon Unite shares look good. Firstly, REITs must return 90% of profits to shareholders, therefore, the passive income opportunity is enticing. A dividend yield of 3.5% is decent. Next, there looks to be a severe shortage of student beds compared to rising demand, which means Unite can capitalise here. This could boost performance and potential payouts. Finally, Unite is a name synonymous with student accommodation. Its dominant market position and wide footprint could help returns, performance, and shares rise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands a stock worth buying for passive income, or is there a catch?

| Kevin Godbold

Imperial Brands looks cheap and the dividend is high, but is it one of the best stocks for passive income,…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 red-hot AI investment trusts I’m considering buying!

| Royston Wild

These AI investment trusts are trading at big discounts to their net asset values (or NAVs). Here's why I'm thinking…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is the ITV share price a must-watch under 60p?

| Gordon Best

The ITV share price has had a rough few years. But by the TV giant turning its focus to digital…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of earning passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy today to start generating long-term passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In the pursuit to earn some dividend income, our writer is eyeing up two high-quality FTSE 100 stocks with proven…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain's national debt soars. Here's why investing in UK shares is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

| Gordon Best

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be…

Read more »