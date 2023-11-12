Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Airtel Africa shares through to 2026!

Here’s the dividend forecast for Airtel Africa shares through to 2026!

Airtel Africa shares offer above average dividend yields for the next three years. But just how robust are the FTSE 100 firm’s dividend forecasts?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Telecoms companies like Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) are traditionally popular stocks during economic downturns. I’m considering snapping up the FTSE 100 company today, based on its impressive dividend forecasts.

For this financial year (to March 2024), the dividend yield on Airtel shares sits at a healthy 4.1%. This edges the broader Footsie forward average of 4%.

For next year, the company’s yield improves to 4.6%, and then to 5.2% for financial 2026. While these yields are good rather than spectacular, they indicate that City analysts expect dividends to rise rapidly.

So should I buy Airtel Africa shares for my portfolio?

Dividend coverage

The first port of call is to check whether current dividend forecasts are realistic. City analysts think last year’s reward of 5.45 US cents per share will rise to 5.85 cents in the current financial period.

Dividends are then tipped to rise to 6.45 cents, and to 7.3 cents in financial 2025 and 2026 respectively.

This year’s expected dividend is covered 1.8 times by expected earnings. This is good, but just below the widely regarded safety benchmark of 2 times and above.

However, coverage marches above this key watermark for the following two years. Dividend cover soars to 3.1 times for fiscal 2025 and to 3.2 times for the year after.

Balance sheet

Based on this metric, current dividend forecasts for Airtel shares look pretty robust then. And the outlook gets even better when one looks at the company’s healthy balance sheet.

The firm generates lots of cash, and free cash flow came in at an impressive $990m in the six months to July. This was up 4.8% year on year, thanks to superb earnings growth.

Airtel also has a relatively low level of leverage that could give it the means to raise dividends rapidly, as City brokers predict. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio came in at a modest 1.3 times as of September.

Bear in mind however, that telecoms is a capital-intensive business and leverage could head higher again. The FTSE firm has targeted capital expenditure of between $800m and $825m this year alone as it grows its network.

Why I’d buy

Airtel Africa looks in great shape to pay the dividends analysts are tipping in the near term. And on balance, I expect it to deliver impressive dividend growth over the next decade as revenues and profits rip higher.

The company operates in 14 markets and is, as a consequence, Africa’s second-largest telecoms operator on the continent. It has nearly 148m telecoms and mobile customers on its books, a number which is expected to keep booming as population and wealth levels in its territories explode.

To illustrate the point, Airtel’s customer base rose 9.7% during the first half of this financial year. This, in turn, pushed revenues and EBITDA 19.7% and 21.2% higher at constant currencies, and encouraged the firm to raise the interim dividend 9% to 2.38 US cents per share.

While competition in its markets is rising and those developing markets can be volatile, I still think the company can be an impressive dividend payer for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

7 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d buy today to earn passive income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to long-term passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the stocks to buy are the ones that will be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett technique as I try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane hopes that by using some investment principles of Warren Buffett, he can grow wealthier. Here's a rundown of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 British value stocks I’d snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been scouring the UK market for value stocks he could add to his portfolio. Here are two…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 steps to aim for a million pound SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could turn his SIPP into a seven-figure retirement pot. Here's a trio of practical steps that…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? I’d buy FTSE 100 shares to aim for £5,000 of passive income each year!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, this writer reckons he could build long-term passive income streams. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2024 and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could invest a few pounds a day in the stock market to try and build…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Growth Shares

1 reason I’m sticking with Scottish Mortgage shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares haven’t performed well recently. Yet Edward Sheldon still believes they have a lot of potential.

Read more »