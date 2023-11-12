Home » Investing Articles » Has the BAE Systems share price become too expensive?

Has the BAE Systems share price become too expensive?

The BAE Systems share price was among only a handful of stocks to push upwards on Friday 10 November. Has it rallied too far?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price is up 36% over one year and 91.7% over two years. It’s among the most successful stocks on the FTSE 100 in this respect, rallying on the back of increasing global tensions and war in Ukraine and Israel/Gaza.

The extent of the rally is interesting, because, for a while now, there’s been clearer value opportunities on the index. But the markets aren’t always rational, and positive sentiment is a valuable and scarce commodity.

The below chart shows the broad positive sentiment towards the stock over the past 12 months. This sentiment was also reinforced on Friday (10 November) as BAE Systems was among only five stocks to push upwards in the morning’s trading.

Created at TradingView

Target price

The share price has been pushing up, but it’s getting close to its average target share price. At the time of writing, the actual share price is £11.11 while the average target price established by brokerages is £11.51.

In turn, this suggests that the fair value for the stock — at least according to the analysts that follow it — is just 3.6% higher than the price at this moment in time. Companies that investors suggest are ‘good value’ don’t tend to trade this close to the target price. By comparison, Barclays is trading 36% below its average target price.

Of course, there’s another way of looking at it. Brokerages don’t upgrade their forecasts all that often — maybe every few months at most. As such, there can be something of a lag, and that’s more apparent when a company’s prospects are improving.

For example, the Israel-Hamas conflict has been something of a catalyst for the BAE share price. However, many brokerages won’t have updated their assessments of the defence manufacturer since the war started. So, that needs to be factored in.

Valuation

UK stocks often trade at a discount to their US peers. This is one of the reasons we’re seeing companies increasingly look to the States for an initial listing rather than the UK.

However, as we can see below, BAE actually trades at a premium — just — to defence and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin but at a discount to RTX Corp — formerly known as Raytheon.

Created at TradingView: N.B. on a non-GAAP basis RTX trades at only a slight premium to BAE.

Of course, the price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation is just one metric. When we look at others, the three companies appear to trade broadly in line with each other.

BAELockheed MartinRTX
P/E non-GAAP16.516.316.7
PEG Forward (non-GAAP)1.21.81.6
P/S1.41.71.8
EV-to-EBITDA Forward11.312.512
Price-to-Cash Flow8.314.715.1

One of the most illuminating metrics here is the PEG forward. Essentially this is the P/E divided by expected annualised growth rate of five years. BAE’s non-GAAP P/E of 16.5 is divided by a forecast annualised growth rate — which here appears to be about 13.5% — and that gives us a 1.2 PEG ratio.

Clearly, using the data above, analysts believe that BAE will grow much faster than its US peers in the coming years.

Geopolitics has a huge influence on these company’s share prices. A new detente probably wouldn’t be good for the share price. However, the data suggests BAE could still represent good value.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: time to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer freely admits he doesn’t know when the next stock market crash will come. That’s precisely why he’s getting…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this FTSE 100 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting patiently for a chance to buy Rightmove shares. So is the FTSE 100 stock falling…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a stock market crash: FTSE 100 stocks are already on sale

| Dr. James Fox

Some investors may be holding on to their cash waiting for a stock market crash. However, that can be a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into a FTSE 100 tracker fund 10 years ago, here’s what I’ve have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love FTSE 100 tracker funds. But have these products actually been a good investment over the long term?…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5k in a SIPP to earn extra income for retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing in the right companies, a SIPP could establish lifelong passive income, drastically improving the quality of future retirement…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Top 3 Warren Buffett tips to improve stock market returns

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains what he sees as the three key lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett when targeting market-beating returns.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 magnificent dividend stocks to generate passive income

| James Beard

As an income investor, I'm always looking for quality dividend stocks to add to my portfolio. I've found three that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares would I need for a £2,000 second income?

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a juicy, dependable, second income. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look at FTSE…

Read more »