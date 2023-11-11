Home » Investing Articles » 2 British value stocks I’d snap up

2 British value stocks I’d snap up

Our writer has been scouring the UK market for value stocks he could add to his portfolio. Here are two he likes the look of.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: GSK plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value stocks can be confusing. If I look at a share and it seems weirdly cheap, why is that? Have other investors seen something I have missed?

Right now, there are quite a few shares listed on the London market that I think potentially offer me great value when considering today’s price and their long-term prospects.

Here are two value shares I would happily buy for my portfolio at the moment, if I had spare cash to invest.

GSK

Pharma giant GSK (LSE:GSK) counts as a value share, in my book, with its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently sitting at 9.

The company owns a host of brands across both general and specialty medicines. Thanks to its wealth of product patents, it has a competitive advantage that gives it pricing power it can turn into profits.

That helps fund a dividend. The yield is currently sitting at 4.3%, so owning this value stock could provide a welcome boost to my passive income streams.

The power of its business model came into focus again last week. Based on its strong third quarter performance, the company lifted its profit outlook for the full year.  

All shares have risks, of course, and GSK is no exception. For example, expiring patents could lead to some revenue streams drying up in years to come. But the breadth of the firm’s product portfolio, its proprietary technology and long-established sales channels all make it attractive to me.

Having spun its consumer brands business off as Haleon, I think GSK now has a clearer focus than it has had for a long time. Hopefully, the latest strong quarter is simply a sign of a business getting ever more into its groove.

British American Tobacco

I already own quite a few shares in Lucky Strike maker British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS). But I would be happy to buy more.

One key argument against the share is the long-term decline in cigarette smoking rates. That is a big threat to revenues and profits. I also think it is one reason this value stock trades on a P/E ratio of just six.

But although cigarettes are declining in popularity, they remain huge business. I think there will be demand for cigarettes for decades to come. BAT’s global reach means that it can still power on even if individual markets see a sharp downturn in smoking rates.

On top of that, it has a stable of premium brands. Not only does that give it pricing power for the 600bn cigarettes it sells annually, it also positions the firm well to build its business in product lines such as vapes.

British American Tobacco is a free cash flow monster, with a 9.1% dividend yield. It is one UK value stock I would happily own for decades!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., GSK, and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

2 stocks I’d buy today to earn passive income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to long-term passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the stocks to buy are the ones that will be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett technique as I try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane hopes that by using some investment principles of Warren Buffett, he can grow wealthier. Here's a rundown of…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 steps to aim for a million pound SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could turn his SIPP into a seven-figure retirement pot. Here's a trio of practical steps that…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? I’d buy FTSE 100 shares to aim for £5,000 of passive income each year!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, this writer reckons he could build long-term passive income streams. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2024 and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could invest a few pounds a day in the stock market to try and build…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Growth Shares

1 reason I’m sticking with Scottish Mortgage shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares haven’t performed well recently. Yet Edward Sheldon still believes they have a lot of potential.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 stocks offer the biggest dividend yields!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 stocks currently offer an average 4% yield. But these top 10 income stocks are paying an average of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

No Savings at 45? I’d start drip-feeding £500 a month into UK shares to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Nothing in the bank for retirement? Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing in UK shares could be the key to building…

Read more »