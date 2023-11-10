Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 share is soaring, but still looks cheap to me

This FTSE 100 share is soaring, but still looks cheap to me

This FTSE 100 share has leapt over 13% since its recent October low. And following a positive trading update, it looks like one to consider.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2023 has been a funny old year for the FTSE 100. On 16 February, the index hit a record intra-day peak of 8,047.06 points, but this high didn’t last long.

The London stock market duly fell back, repeatedly hitting the 7,200 level. As I write (after Thursday’s close on 9 November), the index stands at 7,456.84 — down 7.3% from its all-time high.

Beautiful bargains to be found?

As the Footsie has retreated, so too have many of its constituent shares. Indeed, over the past six months, two-thirds of FTSE 100 stocks have lost value. Price declines from these 67 fallers range from a mere 0.1% to a whopping 42.8%. Yikes.

Then again, as a value/dividend/income investor, I love looking for ‘fallen angels’ among the losers and laggards. However, it can be difficult to differentiate between these undervalued companies and those heading for future basket-case status.

This firm might be a hidden gem

While browsing through London’s losers, I came across one well-known name: Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW).

This national housebuilder was created in 2007 from the merger of two big rivals, Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey. The first firm dates back to 1921, while the second is even older, having been founded in 1880.

With house prices and sales tumbling in 2023, Taylor Wimpey’s shares have taken a beating. As I write, they trade at 118.4p, valuing this group at £4.2bn. It makes this business a comparative minnow among blue-chip businesses.

Here’s how its share price has performed over six different timescales:

Five days+5.5%
One month+1.0%
Six months-5.7%
2023 to date+16.5%
One year+13.8%
Five years-20.2%

After periods of recent weakness, Taylor Wimpey shares have leapt 13.3% since their close on 23 October. The boost continued with a positive trading update released Thursday morning.

Why would I buy?

Frankly, 2022-23 has been a tough time to own shares in UK housebuilders. I speak from bitter experience, having lost 36% to date owning the stock of another FTSE 100 builder.

Even so, it seems to me that Taylor Wimpey shares could well notch up further gains, because I see them as undervalued against the wider market.

At present, the shares trade on a multiple of 7.5 times earnings, generating an earnings yield of 13.3%. This means that their hefty dividend yield of 8.1% a year is covered 1.7 times by earnings.

To be honest, these don’t look like the fundamentals of a failing business to me. Indeed, it could well be argued that this value share is firmly in bargain-basement territory.

Then again, UK consumers are struggling, thanks to higher interest rates, sky-high energy bills and the cost of living crisis. Alas, these headwinds are likely to weigh on the UK property market next year, as well as in this.

Even so, if I had some investable cash to spare, I’d take a modest punt on these cheap shares today. And while I waited for property prices and stock markets to rebound, I’d gladly bank Taylor Wimpey’s delightful dividends!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Growth Shares

If the stock market crashes I’d buy these cheap shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over some of his favourite ideas for the cheap shares he'd buy if the stock market suddenly…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock is sinking toward lows last seen over a decade ago but does the colossal 9.1% dividend…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Why the Diageo share price is down 13% today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has just registered a double-digit fall. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon provides his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20k for a Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into passive income of £1,200 a month!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how today's market might help him build sizeable passive income streams from a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this FTSE 100 stock for SpaceX exposure?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock is the only company on the index that can provide exposure to Elon Musk's SpaceX Corp.…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’m hunting for top dividend shares. Should I buy high-yield Taylor Wimpey?

| Royston Wild

Taylor Wimpey offers dividend yields way above the 3.8% FTSE 100 average. So is it one of the index's best…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,300 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are many ways to earn a passive income. But there's only one way for me, and that's putting my…

Read more »