Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)

Why we like it: “Bloomsbury (LSE: BMY) owns the print rights for the Harry Potter books in the UK, and remarkably, the first book in the magical wizard series is the third-bestselling children’s book of this year, some 26 years after it was first published. Talk about valuable intellectual property! The company is also nurturing star author Sarah J Maas, publishing 15 titles so far by the popular fantasy novelist, whose catalogue of titles saw a whopping 51% rise in sales in the last year.

“But while strong sales of consumer titles are welcome, its non-consumer division – representing roughly 37% of total sales last year – could provide a substantial long-term growth driver. The company has transformed into a serious player in education in recent years. Through its digital platform – Bloomsbury Digital Resources (BDR) – the company provides educational resources to academic libraries and institutions. Bloomsbury expects that BDR should achieve organic sales growth of around 40% by 2027/28 – and it also represents a tantalising margin opportunity, in our view.”

Why we like it now: In its previous financial year, Bloomsbury recently announced record sales (up 15% to £264.1 million) and profit (up 16% to £31.1 million), surpassing both market expectations and industry averages. This success is attributed to a surge in digital revenues and international expansion. It continues to perform well, recently announcing that both sales and profit grew by 11% in the last six months. It boasted a strong cash balance of £39.1m as of the end of August – giving it “significant opportunities for further acquisitions and investment in organic growth”. The company’s long-term strategy is to deliver high margin, repeatable revenues from digital subscriptions. Renewal rates for its Bloomsbury Digital Resources platform are above 90% and the company says it is “confident” in its longer-term margin targets.