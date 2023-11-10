Home » Investing Articles » 1 cheap consumer defensive stock to consider buying now

1 cheap consumer defensive stock to consider buying now

It looks like a good time for investors to appraise fallen defensive stocks like this one for passive income from dividends.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Valuations were high for consumer defensive stocks a few years back. But now they look fairer.

The defensives are known for their stable underlying businesses. They tend to be less affected by the ups and downs of the wider economy than companies in cyclical sectors. 

Consistent cash flows in a business often support reliable dividends. But investor demand tends to vary. And that can lead to valuations cycling up and down as defensive stocks fall in and out of favour with changing conditions in the wider economy. 

On top of that, we’ve also endured a long bear market. And to misquote billionaire super-investor Warren Buffett, a falling tide tends to lower all boats. That includes the defensives.

Earnings growth likely ahead

Many attractive-looking defensive businesses are cheaper than they’ve been for some time. For example, Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) has seen its share price ease since May 2023. Yet City analysts predict earnings increases ahead.

The FTSE 100 business bottles and sells Coca-Cola beverages exclusively in 29 markets. And it also partners with other beverage businesses to sell their products. 

The forward-looking dividend yield is in the ballpark of 4%. And with the share price near 2,080p, the anticipated earnings multiple for 2024 is around 12. To me, that valuation appears to be undemanding for such a historically steady operator.

The firm’s multi-year cash flow record looks strong. And since at least 2013, the directors have pushed the dividend a little higher every year. Even the pandemic didn’t stop the progression of the shareholder payment. And that outcome underlines the strength in the business.

However, one risk for investors now is that the share price looks like it’s continuing to trend lower. So maybe there’s a reason for the fall.

It’s possible that sales of Coca-Cola products could ease in the coming months and years, despite their mighty brand strength. 

For example, on 10 November Diageo issued a profit warning because of lower consumption and consumer downtrading in the Latin America and Caribbean regions.

The company has some of the strongest premium alcoholic brands on the planet. So, investors can’t rely on brands alone to keep a business growing when economic times are tough for customers. All stocks and businesses carry risk as well as positive potential, even the defensives.

An optimistic outlook

However, in October 2023 with the third-quarter trading update, Coca-Cola HBC posted good trading figures and an optimistic outlook statement. And City analysts anticipate growth for earnings and the dividend of just under 10% in each case for 2024. 

Chief executive Zoran Bogdanovic said the business is well placed to deliver the directors’ medium-term targets. So there doesn’t seem to be much sign of distress in the operation despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges facing most companies.

The stock market’s apparent pessimism about Coca Cola HBC looks like a good trigger for diving in with deeper research now. Perhaps the stock has potential to become part of a diverse portfolio focused on the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price reach 60p?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price is currently 43% below analyst targets. Stephen Wright wonders how soon the stock can close the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Dividend Shares

4 top dividend stocks that could win big if interest rates fall next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why some dividend stocks could be in a strong position next year if the Bank of England…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE defence stocks to consider buying in 2024

| Ben McPoland

FTSE defence shares have been getting more investor attention in the last couple of years as geopolitical tensions have risen…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d turn a £20k ISA into a £10k yearly second income

| Harshil Patel

UK and US dividend stocks offer excellent opportunities for investors to build a long-term second income. Our writer explores his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Growth Shares

If the stock market crashes I’d buy these cheap shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over some of his favourite ideas for the cheap shares he'd buy if the stock market suddenly…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock is sinking toward lows last seen over a decade ago but does the colossal 9.1% dividend…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Why the Diageo share price is down 13% today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has just registered a double-digit fall. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon provides his…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is soaring, but still looks cheap to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has leapt over 13% since its recent October low. And following a positive trading update, it…

Read more »