Home » Investing Articles » With an 8.5% dividend, is the Taylor Wimpey share price set to surge?

With an 8.5% dividend, is the Taylor Wimpey share price set to surge?

The Taylor Wimpey share price is recovering, but the dividend yield is still massive. I’m looking at locking in some passive income here.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Things have started to look a bit better for the UK’s housebuilders, as prices rose a little in October. And the Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) share price just got a boost from a 9 November update.

The shares are only up a couple of percent at the time of writing. But the firm has upped its full-year guidance. And I think that could feed through to future gains.

We’ve still seen a five-year share price drop of 30%. But does that give us a nice long-term potential buy now, before it picks up too much more?

Mortgage costs

The main drag on Taylor Wimpey, and the FTSE 100‘s other builders right now, is the high cost of mortgages. And the firm recognised that, reporting weak buyer confidence.

Still, CEO Jennie Daly did speak of “a resilient performance in what continues to be a challenging market backdrop,” with a “robust sales rate and strong financial position.”

Taylor Wimpey still expects to complete 10,000 to 10,500 homes by the end of the year. And the board has lifted its operating profit guidance, which is a nice boost.

We should now see something at the top end of the previous £440m to £470m guidance.

The dividend

When I look at Taylor Wimpey, my eyes keep landing on that dividend. A forecast yield of 8.5% is huge, but is the cash there to pay it?

I mean, it would be enough to turn every £1,000 invested today into £2,200 in 10 years. So, it could be a great buy for long-term passive income. I can’t see a Cash ISA matching it, that’s for sure.

But can it deliver? That’s the big question. The big City folks seem unsure.

If cost inflation goes on for much longer, and sales prices stay weak, I could see the purse being squeezed a bit. And that could mean a cash cut.

I still like it

It does look like interest rates could stay ‘higher for longer’ (and that’s a 2023 phrase I’d love to get past).

Still, I believe I see long-term optimism here. The Taylor Wimpey share price is up nearly 20% since the summer’s lows. And that has to reflect the UK’s demand for homes.

The rise has lifted the forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to around 12. It’s perhaps not screaming ‘cheap’, but it should drop in the next few years.

Cash cow

It looks like good value to me. What was it billionaire investor Warren Buffett said? Ah yes: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Buffett likes to buy top stocks when their prices are low, and hold for the long term. And I try to do the same.

So yes, there’s risk here. And we could see darker days for the Taylor Wimpey share price before things brighten. Especially if the dividend is shaved.

But I just might buy some Taylor Wimpey shares to add to my Persimmon holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

Flutter Entertainment shares plunge 11%. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest financial results that have caused a sharp sell-off in Flutter Entertainment shares so far…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%! Should I buy the dip in the National Grid share price?

| Ben McPoland

The National Grid share price has been in the doldrums for the past six months. Could this be an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price too cheap to ignore?

| Muhammad Cheema

The Tesco share price has been on a great run over the last year. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Does the AstraZeneca share price scream value?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the AstraZeneca share price following the company's Q3 results. Is this growth-focused…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying BP shares after the 15% drop? Here are 3 things to know

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares look cheap right now. But those looking to buy should be aware that the oil giant is facing…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 31%! This FTSE 250 stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

FTSE 250 investment manager abrdn saw an automatic devaluation when it was relegated from the FTSE 100 but it looks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price dirt cheap under £7? Here’s what the charts say

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman considers whether the Scottish Mortgage share price is undervalued today as the investment trust struggles to build momentum.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Marks & Spencer shares a year ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Marks & Spencer shares have smashed it over the last 12 months in a blistering return to form. Where will…

Read more »