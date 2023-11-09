Home » Investing Articles » I’d build a second income from dividends to target £1k a month in retirement

I’d build a second income from dividends to target £1k a month in retirement

Investing isn’t just about share price rises. Oliver Rodzianko breaks down his strategy to build a healthy second income from dividends.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
Older couple walking in park

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think investing for a second income from dividends is the smart thing to do. No matter how the stock market is reacting, dividends from reliable companies give me money in my pocket.

For now, I’m focusing on higher returns from stellar growth and value shares. Later, I’ll transfer cash from these into high-yielding dividend shares.

And I’m convinced that with this strategy, I could retire with £1,000 in dividend income to supplement my State Pension.

Dividend heroes

When looking for dividend opportunities, ‘dividend heroes’ might seem like the obvious place to start. Put simply, they’re companies that have raised their dividend for a minimum of 20 uninterrupted years.

Here are five top contenders in the UK dividend heroes list, as sourced from the Association of Investment Companies:

  1. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust – 5.4% yield – 50 consecutive years
  2. Murray Income Trust – 4.5% yield – 50 years
  3. The Scottish American Investment Co – 2.9% yield – 49 years
  4. Witan Investment Trust – 2.7% yield – 48 years
  5. Merchants Trust – 5.5% yield – 41 years

Each of these dividend yields are approximate. They’re also subject to change, of course.

Yet the overall financial growth of these companies isn’t that appealing. Their returns are almost like bonds.

Growth, value and safety first

I’m looking for higher returns from growth and value shares instead of dividends in the earlier portion of my life. That way I can build up a nice base of capital to focus on high-yielding dividend shares later.

I have to be careful, though. Stock market crashes, severe life events, and other unforeseen happenings can disrupt a long-term investment strategy.

That’s why I think it’s always good that I invest consistently and keep focusing on long-term security.

How I’d invest for the future

Understanding that, I reckon at age 50 I’ll put approximately 50% of my assets into high-yielding dividend shares with a consistent track record of payouts, like the ‘dividend heroes’. Those amounts should protect me nicely from stock market crashes nearer retirement.

The S&P 500 index’s average annual return is 10% over the long term, so that’s what I’m using for my forecasts.

If I started at £0 and invested £300 per month at a 10% average annual return for 25 years starting at age 25, I’d end up with £400,000 at age 50. That’s due to the power of compound returns.

At that point, if I were to put £200,000 into dividend shares, averaging approximately a 4% yield, I’d be getting £8,000 a year.

If my growth companies kept on generating high returns, by age 65 I could have a larger capital base to transfer into dividend shares. Of course, I could lose money, and there’s no guarantee my shares will grow at the 10% average annual rate.

However, If my remaining £200,000 in growth shares grew at 10% per year from age 50, I’d have £890,000 at age 65. Assuming I add £400,000 to my dividend shares at age 65, with a yield of 4%, I’ll be getting an extra £16,000 per year straight into my pocket. That’s on top of the £8,000 I’ve already been receiving, making a new total of £24,000.

That’s £2,000 per month. Or the equivalent of £1,080 per month in today’s terms considering an average annual inflation rate of 2.5% over 25 years.

Good job I saved that cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.9% yield but down 31%! This FTSE 250 stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

FTSE 250 investment manager abrdn saw an automatic devaluation when it was relegated from the FTSE 100 but it looks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price dirt cheap under £7? Here’s what the charts say

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman considers whether the Scottish Mortgage share price is undervalued today as the investment trust struggles to build momentum.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Marks & Spencer shares a year ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Marks & Spencer shares have smashed it over the last 12 months in a blistering return to form. Where will…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 housebuilder be a growth AND income stock?

| James Beard

The FTSE 250's largest housebuilder has released its latest trading update. Our writer takes a look and considers whether it's…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

These FTSE growth stocks look like hidden gems to me

| Paul Summers

These growth stocks have been doing well for investors, but our writer thinks the best is yet to come and…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

8.3% and 7.6% dividend yields! These magnificent FTSE 100 shares are on sale

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is jam-packed with brilliant bargains following heavy volatility in 2023. Here are two on my shopping list…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Guidance upgrades from a host of UK stocks

| G A Chester

10 out of 20 FTSE 350 companies have just upgraded their full-year expectations. We might just be seeing the first…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is this the ultimate Warren Buffett stock?

| Charlie Carman

Want to invest like Warren Buffett? Investors may wish to consider buying this stock if they admire the Oracle of…

Read more »