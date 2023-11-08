Home » Investing Articles » Is this the ultimate Warren Buffett stock?

Is this the ultimate Warren Buffett stock?

Want to invest like Warren Buffett? Investors may wish to consider buying this stock if they admire the Oracle of Omaha’s approach.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Few investors can match the fame or investing prowess of Warren Buffett. Nonetheless, many are eager to apply the billionaire’s value investment philosophy and emulate his long-term success in beating the market when managing their own portfolios.

There’s one stock above all others that probably deserves particular consideration from Buffett fans. Indeed, what company should top that list over his very own Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)?

Today, it’s one of the 10 largest companies in the world, with a market cap in excess of $750bn. Over the past five years, long-term investors have been rewarded with a healthy 61% gain in the Berkshire Hathaway share price.

So, let’s take a closer look at what the conglomerate does and whether investors should consider buying shares now.

Berkshire’s business model

Buffett’s holding company engages in activities spanning insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, finance, manufacturing, and retailing services.

Overall, the group’s operating businesses performed well in the third quarter, largely due to strong growth for the insurance division’s underwriting profits. Collective profits for Berkshire’s businesses rose 41% to $10.8bn.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company. Berkshire’s real estate businesses have suffered amid high US mortgage rates and the insurance unit remains exposed to cumulative charges arising from wildfires that have ravaged America’s west coast in recent years.

Despite these challenges, it’s fair to say the operating businesses as a whole are well run and in good health. Besides, arguably the main event is what Berkshire does with its cash.

Berkshire’s portfolio

Buffett’s company invests in a range of publicly listed large-cap stocks, primarily from the US stock market. Examples include Apple, Coca-Cola, and American Express.

In addition, the group’s investment style has been characterised over the years by taking major stakes in stocks that Buffett firmly backs. A good recent illustration of this has been Berkshire’s rapid accumulation of Occidental Petroleum shares, bringing its stake in the oil producer to over 25%.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Berkshire’s portfolio today is the enormous $157.2bn cash pile the company has amassed. It currently owns $126.4bn in short-term Treasury bills yielding at least 5%.

That’s higher than the current US CPI rate of inflation of 3.7%. Although the real returns on cash are hardly spectacular, it suggests Buffett is keeping plenty of dry powder for potential stock market bargains in the future.

Indeed, investors should note that Berkshire shares face volatility risk from their stock market investments. The group’s equity portfolio is not as diversified as many potential investors may imagine, with 70% concentrated in just four stocks.

Beyond Buffett

Warren Buffett has been the chairman and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway since 1970. This makes him the longest-reigning CEO in the S&P 500 by a considerable margin. He turned 93 a few months ago.

No doubt some will question whether the Berkshire share price might crash upon Buffett’s departure. It’s a reasonable concern.

Nonetheless, company veteran Greg Abel has already taken on many responsibilities. I think he’s well-placed to guide Berkshire through its post-Buffett future, however daunting the challenge.

Overall, I believe Berkshire Hathaway shares merit consideration from all investors inspired by Warren Buffett. I’m a shareholder myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Carman has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and The Coca-Cola Company. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Occidental Petroleum. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here are 2 top FTSE 100 shares on sale now!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Amid market volatility, our writer details two FTSE 100 shares trading at discount levels that she thinks could boost her…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I think these top UK shares (including a FTSE 250 property giant) could be brilliant buys even if the global…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

A rare chance to get rich with UK shares?

| Charlie Carman

As UK shares trade at a significant discount relative to international stocks, Charlie Carman looks at some potential British bargain…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Is this 4% yielding income stock one to buy or avoid?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at whether this real estate investment trust (REIT) is an income stock to consider…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These 2 stocks could supercharge my passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why these two high-yielding financial services stocks could boost her passive income.

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Growth Shares

At $8, could NIO shares deliver Tesla-like returns over the next 10 years?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO shares have fallen from $60 to $8. Could an investment in the Chinese EV maker at that price deliver…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in boohoo shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Between 2020 and 2022, boohoo shares lost the vast majority of their value. Surely they must have done better over…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer one of the FTSE 100’s best growth stocks?

| Royston Wild

The Marks and Spencer share price is flying after another excellent trading update. Should I consider buying the FTSE 100…

Read more »