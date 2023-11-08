Home » Investing Articles » Can the Tesla share price hit $300 again?

Can the Tesla share price hit $300 again?

The Tesla share price has had quite a year, more than doubling in 2023 so far. But can it return to the all-time high? Gordon Best takes a look.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There have been plenty of darlings of the stock market in recent years, but many would put Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the top of the list. The company has innovated and revolutionised the world of electric vehicles, AI, and energy technology, sending the Tesla share price up over 17,000% since its IPO in 2010. But is there still more growth ahead, or is the excitement coming to an end?

Never a dull moment

Anyone who has owned Tesla shares knows this can be a volatile stock. Multiple factors, including CEO Elon Musk’s unpredictability, can influence the share price, so the performance of the company is only one variable to consider as an investor.

However, with the company being a market leader, it has tremendous potential in EVs, alongside exploiting growing demand for battery technology and renewable energy solutions.

Is it fairly valued?

For many investors, the key issue surrounding Tesla shares is the valuation. Hype is one factor that has sent the Tesla share price far higher than fair value. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 64.4 times is far above the sector average of 49.5 times, and a discounted cash flow calculation puts fair value at $190.12, suggesting the current price is 15% too high.

However, we’ve seen far higher values for these metrics in the past, and with many exciting products on the horizon, and forecast annual earnings growth of 22%, it wouldn’t be a shock for the Tesla share price to continue upwards regardless.

What could send it above $300?

So what could push the price to $300? I’ve got four catalysts in mind:

First, in the coming weeks, Tesla is expected to begin deliveries of its long-awaited Cybertruck. Described as an entirely new type of vehicle, with a unique design, this could spark a huge amount of excitement.

AI could be key too. Tesla has also captured a tremendous quantity of data from its self-driving rollout in the US. At the latest earnings report, the company said over 150m miles had been driven using the technology. This has greatly refined the sophistication of it’s ‘Dojo’ supercomputer.

With this system having potential to inform various products, such as autonomous taxis and robotics systems in the future, the company could become a major player in software.

Economic improvement is a factor as well. Some analysts think central banks are reaching the end of interest rate hiking cycles. Questions remain about a recession, but investors may soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Finally, new products could have an impact. A key driver to a sustainable future has long been identified as an EV priced below the average cost. If this could be progressed at Tesla, investors will likely get excited by the enormous market potential.

What are the risks?

As noted, the story is rarely simple with the Tesla share price. Fears of a recession, Elon Musk’s other business ventures, and the ever-present valuation question could easily weigh on the share price.

What’s next?

I always look to the numbers when it comes to a complex company like Tesla. With vehicle production growing steadily, and constant innovation, I see a bright future for it. I suspect we’ll see the Tesla share price above $300 again in 2024, but with no shortage of drama along the way.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

The Deliveroo share price is rising. But I’d rather invest in this rival

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Deliveroo share price appears to be staging a recovery right now. However, Edward Sheldon sees more investment appeal in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Marks & Spencer share price climbs 10%, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Marks & Spencer share price has doubled in the past year after the company stormed back into the FTSE…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Small-Cap Shares

A 6p penny stock that’s worth a closer look right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock has started to rise recently. Yet with revenues projected to double in the next few years, there…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

The stock market movers I can’t afford to ignore in November

| Kate Leaman

Here’s why one Fool has this month circled in their calendar as one of the most important times of the…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid for my millionaire SIPP goal

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a FTSE 100 firm he's keen on but also a FTSE 250 stock that he's worried about,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Value Shares

Are Barclays shares a steal at 133p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares have fallen by around 14% over the last month. Is this a buying opportunity? Or are the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the Persimmon share price bottomed out?

| Stephen Wright

After 18 months of declines, the Persimmon share price is rising. But should investors worry about lower revenues due to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I wouldn’t buy with free money

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 250 stocks look like great buys right now. But Paul Summers wouldn't touch these three with a bargepole.

Read more »