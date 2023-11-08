Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 stocks I wouldn’t buy with free money

3 FTSE 250 stocks I wouldn’t buy with free money

Many FTSE 250 stocks look like great buys right now. But Paul Summers wouldn’t touch these three with a bargepole.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aston Martin

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying shares with free money sounds like a pretty attractive proposal, especially given that many stocks in the FTSE 250 are trading on low valuations. That said, investors still need to be picky.

Share price crash

It sounds a bit odd to say I’m wary of luxury car firm Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML). After all, the share price is up over 50% from November last year.

Sure, that sort of gain — like one of its vehicles — would have been nice to have. However, there’s a twist in the tale. Tellingly, the very same stock has actually halved from the 52-week high it set at the end of July. It’s also down a staggering 95% since listing.

Look beneath the bonnet and these crashes in value make some sense. Yes, revenue is going in the right direction and average sale prices are rising. However, 110-year-old, debt-laden Aston Martin remains loss-making and now expects to sell only 6,700 vehicles this year, due to production issues relating to its new DB12 sports car. That’s 4% lower than previously predicted.

Offer me a free car and I’ll bite. Give me money to buy a stake and I’ll flatly refuse.

Out of fashion?

Another stock that was clearly priced far too high when striding onto the market is fashion footwear brand Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS). Its value has tumbled more than 70% since listing in 2021.

Again, I don’t think this has much to do with the product. As it happens, I own a pair of the company’s famous boots.

However, I do wonder whether a market-cap still above £1bn can really be justified for a business whose product can fall in and out of demand. However, it’s a hugely popular brand so I could be wrong.

But we know supply and operational issues have been impacting margins and trading in the Americas has been tough going. Interestingly, the company said in July that the actions it had taken to address the latter “will take until the second half to see a meaningful improvement“.

We’re now in that second half and Dr Martens is due to update the market on performance at the end of November.

Considering that the cost-of-living crisis is still with us, I wonder if a worse-than-expected outlook could mean another drop lies ahead.

Low margins

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW) completes my trio of mid-cap stocks I wouldn’t consider buying. That’s despite its valuation moving 40% higher in the last 12 months.

Now, I certainly wouldn’t have predicted such a gain based on the aforementioned monetary pressures we’ve all been dealing with. However, JD reported a pre-tax profit of £42.6m for FY23 in October. That’s a far better result than the £30.4m loss of FY22. A 9.9% rise in like-for-like sales in the first nine weeks of its new financial year also bodes well.

On the flip side, analysts have expressed concerns about the long-term decline in margins. That’s rather worrying, considering this was never a high-margin sector to begin with. It also makes a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17 looks rather steep to me.

So while recent business has been encouraging, I think there are many vastly superior investment opportunities with better growth prospects out there at this time of market malaise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

The stock market movers I can’t afford to ignore in November

| Kate Leaman

Here’s why one Fool has this month circled in their calendar as one of the most important times of the…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid for my millionaire SIPP goal

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a FTSE 100 firm he's keen on but also a FTSE 250 stock that he's worried about,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Value Shares

Are Barclays shares a steal at 133p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares have fallen by around 14% over the last month. Is this a buying opportunity? Or are the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the Persimmon share price bottomed out?

| Stephen Wright

After 18 months of declines, the Persimmon share price is rising. But should investors worry about lower revenues due to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

A 7.7% yield but down 18%! This FTSE gem looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This high-yielding FTSE heavyweight already looks good value and could surge if China’s economic recovery continues.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

This is one of my favourite FTSE value stocks right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are plenty of value shares worth buying on the London Stock Exchange today, but this FTSE small-cap could currently…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth stocks before 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest by the recent stock market correction, but is now the time to start…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make a million from just 10 FTSE 100 stocks

| Harvey Jones

If I could only add 10 FTSE 100 stocks in my portfolio, I'd go for these. It's my best shot…

Read more »