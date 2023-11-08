Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’m considering buying for a second income in 2024!

2 UK shares I’m considering buying for a second income in 2024!

I think UK shares will still be a great way for me to make a second income in the New Year. Here are two I expect to deliver market-beating dividends.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These beaten-down dividend stocks look like a bargain at current prices. Here’s why I’m thinking about snapping them up for a second income next year.

The PRS REIT

2023 has been a tough year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). Soaring interest rates have pushed their share prices lower as borrowing costs have increased and net asset values (NAVs) have toppled.

Further rate hikes could be in store during the short term. But signs UK inflation is moderating suggests now could be a good time to buy some of these beaten-down property stocks. The PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) is one such stock on my radar.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Its share price has risen recently on speculation that the Bank of England will cease its rate tightening cycle. Yet the small-cap stock still carries exceptional value on paper.

It trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5 for the current financial year (to June 2024). A reminder that any reading below 1 indicates a share is undervalued.

On top of this, PRS REIT today carries a healthy 5.1% dividend yield. This in part reflects REIT rules that dictate these firms must, in return for certain tax advantages, return at least 90% of yearly rental profits in the form of dividends.

Rental income here is soaring as supply shortages in the private residential rental sector worsen. Tenant costs are growing especially strongly in the family homes segment too, the area in which PRS REIT specialises.

According to rental services provider HomeLet, the average UK rent leapt 9.6% during the 12 months to October, to £1,283 a month. I’m expecting rental levels to continue climbing sharply too. Demand is steadily rising while supply is squeezed by weak housebuilding rates and a steady decline in buy-to-let properties.

National Grid

Power grid operator National Grid (LSE:NG) is another dividend hero on my shopping list for next year. The possibility of further interest rate rises are also a threat here. It could push the cost of servicing its large debt pile (which stood at £41bn as of March) higher.

But, on balance, I believe it’s an excellent stock to buy in these uncertain times. The services this FTSE 100 firm provides are in demand at all points of the economic cycle. So even if the UK economy remains weak in 2024 (as is widely expected), it can still expect to enjoy solid profits and cash flows, thus giving it the means to keep raising dividends.

City analysts share my optimistic view. They expect the annual dividend to rise 5% in this financial year (to March 2024), resulting in a bulky 5.9% dividend yield.

Further dividend increases tipped for the following two years push the yield to 6.1% too. With National Grid expanding its asset base to boost long-term earnings — its targeted asset growth of 8-10% on a CAGR basis through to 2026 — I expect dividends here to rise steadily for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

What would it take for the Lloyds share price to climb 5X?

| Alan Oscroft

We'd all love to find a five-bagger in our investments, wouldn't we? Could we see it from the Lloyds share…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down 28% in a year, could this FTSE 100 stock stage a turnaround?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how this FTSE 100 stock could turn around its recent poor share price performance amid market volatility.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

3 ways the bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can use the bond markets to learn information that can help him to explain what's…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

As the Persimmon share price rises, should we buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price is still down in the dumps after collapsing in 2022. But we have a flicker of…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 13% yielding penny stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Surely a penny stock with a double-digit dividend yield seems too good to be true? Our writer investigates!

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £500 extra income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through the process he could use to try and earn thousands of pounds annually in extra income…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is stuck at £3! Should I invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Haleon share price hasn't moved much since last summer. Could this be a good opportunity for me to invest…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE small-cap stock with its 4% yield!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking past blue chips for a moment, our writer breaks down this burgeoning FTSE small-cap share that she likes the…

Read more »