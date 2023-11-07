Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this 13% yielding penny stock?

Should I buy this 13% yielding penny stock?

Surely a penny stock with a double-digit dividend yield seems too good to be true? Our writer investigates!

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One penny stock that caught my eye recently is Anglo Asian Mining (LSE: AAZ). This is because of its mammoth double-digit yield, which is not something you see everyday from small-cap stocks. Should I buy or avoid the shares for juicy passive income?

Mining in Azerbaijan

Anglo is a mining business with its core operations in the country of Azerbaijan. Its primary focus is copper and gold from its projects in the country, which include its flagship Gedabek gold and copper mine.

As a penny stock, Anglo is already prone to more volatility than other shares. However, macroeconomic and geopolitical issues haven’t helped markets in recent times. So I’m not surprised to see Anglo shares heading downwards.

As I write, Anglo shares are down 17% over a 12-month period. They’re trading for 70p, compared to 85p at this time last year.

To buy or not to buy?

Mining stocks are risky due to the volatility that comes from a variety of directions. Firstly, economic volatility can hinder commodities, or even help them surge. For example, demand for gold may rise during times of economic issues but at the same time demand for copper may fall. Conversely, copper is in high demand generally due to its multitude of applications.

For Anglo, I see the fact it is operating in Azerbaijan as a risk as it is at the mercy of geopolitical issues due to its location. This could hinder operations, performance, and any investor returns.

So let’s break this huge dividend yield of 13% down. I believe it’s been inflated by the share price slumping. Taking a look at Anglo’s balance sheet and forecasts, the business has lots of cash but earnings don’t look like they’ll cover such a high yield. I’m not a fan of uncertainty and volatility. However, dividends are never guaranteed and forecasts don’t always come to fruition.

In Anglo’s interim update a few months back, there were some positives to take away. A rise in copper production was positive. When I think that close-by China is one of the foremost copper users, Anglo could find itself in a position to benefit. The flip side of this is the fact that the Asian superpower has had its own economic issues so demand could weaken. Plus, cash on the balance sheet looks healthy to help through the current challenging market we find ourselves in.

A penny stock I’m watching… for now

Amid so much uncertainty and what looks like an over-egged dividend yield, I’m not going to take the plunge and buy any Anglo shares at present.

What I will do is keep a close eye on economic developments and watch the business and its updates when they arrive. This will help me build a better perspective on whether or not the shares could boost my holdings. I may revisit my position in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

3 ways the bond markets are impacting the FTSE 100 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can use the bond markets to learn information that can help him to explain what's…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

As the Persimmon share price rises, should we buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price is still down in the dumps after collapsing in 2022. But we have a flicker of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £500 extra income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through the process he could use to try and earn thousands of pounds annually in extra income…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is stuck at £3! Should I invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Haleon share price hasn't moved much since last summer. Could this be a good opportunity for me to invest…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top FTSE small-cap stock with its 4% yield!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking past blue chips for a moment, our writer breaks down this burgeoning FTSE small-cap share that she likes the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price surges above £4! Did I miss the bottom?

| Charlie Carman

The ASOS share price has struggled to break out above 400p since the retailer's weak set of interim results in…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These new shares double the return of Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has made multi-millionaires out of many investors. But what if I could double my return from these popular…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Market Movers

3 huge opportunities in the stock market to look at right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Whether one is investing for growth or income, the stock market is throwing up some exciting opportunities right now, says…

Read more »