Home » Investing Articles » Small-Cap Shares » 2 AIM growth stocks to consider buying for 2024

2 AIM growth stocks to consider buying for 2024

The London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) has been known to produce some top growth stocks. Here are two that are worth a look right now.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AIM-listed growth stocks can be worth including in a portfolio. These stocks are higher-risk, but on the plus side, they can produce explosive returns.

Here, I’m going to highlight two AIM stocks I like for 2024 and beyond. I think these stocks have the potential to provide decent gains next year.

One of the UK’s top software companies

First up is Cerillion (LSE: CER). It’s a software company that specialises in billing, charging, and customer relationship management solutions for the telecoms industry.

This company just seems to go from strength to strength.

While other companies that serve the telecoms industry have been hit by a downturn in spending recently (like Spirent Communications, Calnex Solutions), Cerillion has continued to grow at an impressive rate.

In October, it advised that after a very strong first six months of its financial year (ended 30 September), the positive trading picture had been maintained through the second half.

It added that revenue for the full year was expected to be approximately £39m (+19% year on year) and that adjusted profit before tax was likely to be “meaningfully ahead” of the consensus market forecast of £14.3m.

More recently, the company announced earlier this month that it had signed a major new contract worth €12.4m with a ‘Tier-1’ telecoms provider based in Europe. This is an exciting development as the company has typically served mid-tier telecoms businesses in the past.

The downside to this AIM stock is that its valuation is quite lofty. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is about 29, which doesn’t leave much room for error, such as a slowdown in growth.

I don’t see the valuation as a dealbreaker, however, as this is a high-quality company with recurring revenues, a high return on capital, and plenty of growth potential in a world that is undergoing rapid digital transformation.

If it continues to grow, I think its share price is likely to move higher.

An undervalued growth stock

The second stock I want to highlight is DotDigital Group (LSE: DOTD). It’s also a software company. However, it offers solutions for digital marketing and e-commerce.

This stock has been on a wild ride in recent years.

During the pandemic, when online shopping boomed, it ripped higher.

However, more recently, it has fallen out of favour with investors as global e-commerce sales have slowed.

Now, I reckon it’s worth a closer look at its current levels.

For this financial year (ending 30 June 2024), analysts are forecasting revenue growth of a healthy 13% – way higher than the top-line growth most UK companies are generating at present.

Yet right now, the stock’s P/E ratio is only 19. That’s pretty low considering the growth rate and the fact that, as a software company, most of its revenues are recurring in nature.

In other words, I see the stock as undervalued.

I think the big risk here is that conditions in the e-commerce industry deteriorate further and businesses rein in their spending. We can’t rule out this kind of scenario.

Overall, however, I think the risk/reward proposition here is very attractive right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Calnex Solutions Plc, Cerillion Plc, Dotdigital Group Plc, and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cerillion Plc and Dotdigital Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Small-Cap Shares

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Here’s one penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague right now!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This beleaguered bank is now in penny stock category and this Fool explains why she’s staying away from shares.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s my golden rule when investing in penny stocks and 1 risky pick I like now

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines his thinking on investing in penny stocks and picks out one he likes despite it dropping nearly…

Read more »

UK coins (1p & 2p) in a savings glass jar against a plain studio background.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks with multi-bagger potential?

| Charlie Carman

Some penny stocks can potentially deliver returns of several multiples, but they carry significant risks for investors too.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is this risky penny stock worth considering?

| Muhammad Cheema

Steppe Cement is a penny stock that faces a few challenges. However, with a yield of 19%, Muhammad Cheema looks…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 FTSE small-cap stock I’m buying before the next bull market!

| Ben McPoland

This writer has identified a FTSE share to add to his ISA after the firm has been cleared to start…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

I’m buying this 9p penny stock till I’m blue in the face!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks penny stock, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), could be set for explosive growth over the next few years. And he's…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the boohoo share price return to former glories?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at the fate of the boohoo share price and examines whether it could rise…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny stock looks like an attractive option and could experience excellent growth in the coming…

Read more »