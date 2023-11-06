Home » Investing Articles » Looking for dividend shares? Here’s a 4.7% yielding stock I like!

Looking for dividend shares? Here’s a 4.7% yielding stock I like!

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for quality dividend shares and explains why she likes the look of this real estate investment trust.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On the hunt for the best dividend shares to boost my passive income, I came across Big Yellow Group (LSE: BYG).

Self-storage REIT

Big Yellow Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is the largest provider of self-storage solutions in the UK, which is a burgeoning market but more on that later.

REITs are basically property stocks that make money from owning, managing, and renting out property in different shapes and forms. The beauty of them is that they must pay out at least 90% of profits to shareholders as dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

I already own a few REITs as part of my holdings and I’m looking for more.

As I write, Big Yellow shares are trading for 1,035p, compared to 1,129p at this time last year. This is an 8% decline over a 12-month period. Macroeconomic issues in recent months have pushed the shares down but this just means there’s a buying opportunity, if you ask me.

Dividend shares come with risks

Let’s start with the simple fact that dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time.

Regarding Big Yellow Group, self-storage is a market that has exploded in recent times as demand soars. Although it possesses a dominant market share at present, competitors are emerging. These rivals could eat away Big Yellow’s market share, which could hurt performance and returns.

Finally, the commercial property sector and economic outlook is still pretty murky. A cost-of-living crisis as well as cost-cutting measures from businesses could mean that Big Yellow’s services and property may drop off, at least in the shorter term.

Why I’m a fan of Big Yellow shares

As with all dividend shares I review, I want to understand the level of return on offer. I do this by checking the dividend yield. At present, Big Yellow shares yield 4.3%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%.

Next, as mentioned earlier, demand for self-storage solutions is increasing and Big Yellow could capitalise. Some factors contributing to this include soaring numbers of renters who may need self-storage units. In addition, an e-commerce boom should help Big Yellow capture commercial customers. Commercial customers often commit to long-term contracts, which could provide stable revenues to boost performance and payouts to shareholders.

Finally, although past performance is not an indicator of the future, I’m buoyed by Big Yellow’s track record. It has increased revenue and profit for the past three years.

To summarize, Big Yellow’s enticing passive income opportunity, market position, and the surging demand for its solutions helped me make my decision. I’ll be adding some shares to my holdings the next time I have some cash to spare.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With a spare £1,500, I’d buy 52 shares of this FTSE compounding machine and hold for a decade

| Stephen Wright

Bunzl shares have fallen slightly after a disappointing Q3. Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 company is going to make…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying these cheap UK shares for 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has identified three FTSE 100 shares that look too cheap for him to ignore. And he reckons all…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 stock investors should consider buying for growth and returns

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock is at the mercy of short-term headwinds but our writer explains why the longer-term outlook could…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are up this month! Here’s what I’m doing

| Dylan Hood

boohoo shares are up almost 10% in the last 30 days, which could mark the start of a promising turnaround.…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market rally

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks a bull market could be set to develop in 2024 and he's been scouting for opportunities in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying in November

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights two dividend stocks he likes the look of right now. He thinks they have the potential to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to rise! Have I missed my chance?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a charge. However, this Fool is wondering if he's missed his chance to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Market Movers

Down 20% in 2023, is the Prudential share price a major investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Earlier in the year, the Prudential share price was near 1,400p. Today however, it’s under 900p. Is this a great…

Read more »